4D Technologies, creators of CADLearning performance support content for Autodesk users, has announced the release of their Windows desktop application. Featuring an easy-to-navigate interface and the ability to download content for offline viewing, the native application provides a more intuitive learning experience.

“Our Windows application puts CADLearning right on the desktop, which allows users to quickly find answers and stay productive,” says Dave Micciche, Chief Operating Officer for 4D Technologies. Designed with the user experience in mind, Micciche predicts that, within a year, the majority of CADLearning content will be consumed through desktop and mobile applications.

Now, CADLearning users can seamlessly move from mobile, to desktop, to browser, picking up right where they left off.

Additionally, with the Windows desktop application, lessons, topics, courses and custom playlists can be viewed both online and offline so that users can take CADLearning with them wherever they go. “The ability to download content is particularly important for CADLearning subscribers that live and work in regions that don’t have a dependable internet connection,” says Dan Dolan, President of 4D Technologies. “As we grow our global CADLearning audience, an easy-to-use application that offers offline browsing of content in all regions is crucial.”

CADLearning subscribers running Windows 7 or later can download the desktop application now. Autodesk users can also preview the application by signing up for a free seven-day CADLearning trial (https://www.cadlearning.com/free7daytrial).

About 4D Technologies

4D Technologies is transforming the way the world learns. Our experienced team of instructional design professionals is creating the next generation of solutions for the efficient consumption of knowledge and skill development. Using highly intuitive and adaptable content portals and in-application performance support tools, 4D Technologies is revolutionizing corporate education and technical support with proven solutions that maximize content retention, productivity and overall performance. To see our technology in action, visit http://www.CADLearning.com.

About CADLearning

CADLearning by 4D Technologies is the premier learning partner for all things Autodesk. An Autodesk Authorized Publisher, CADLearning delivers expertly created content ideal for A-Z training, product help and performance support. Our on-demand, customizable learning systems identify and address knowledge gaps and provide in-application support to maximize performance for users of Autodesk 2D and 3D design, engineering and entertainment software. Our continuously growing library of self-paced learning material—including videos, exercise files and assessments—stays current with the latest software releases for AutoCAD®, Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, Autodesk® Inventor®, Autodesk® Maya®, Autodesk® Revit® and more. For more information, please visit http://www.CADLearning.com.