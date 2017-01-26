Our mission has always been to help serve small business owners and entrepreneurs. Being able to give back in this way is important to continue the tradition of supporting the next generation in pursuing higher education to give them the tools to succeed.

Lendio, the nation’s leading marketplace for small business loans, today announced the winner of its National Scholarship to Small Business Families. Julian Miyata, a United States Coast Guard member currently attending University of Phoenix was awarded the scholarship to continue pursuing a degree in IT to become an app developer. Julian plans to use his education to create a recipe app that will allow users to find recipes catered to the ingredients they already have in their home.

"I couldn't be more grateful to receive this scholarship from Lendio,” Julian Miyata said. “It's an honor to be able to serve my country and pursue my dreams, all while being cheered on and supported by people who believe in me."

Julian is currently stationed in St. Petersburg, Florida as a United States Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Technician, repairing lighthouses and fixing channels on the water. He started to create the app with developers in 2016, but after complications with the development process and his father’s fight with cancer, he was forced to put his dreams on hold. Despite the setback, Julian is completing his degree in IT to create the app by himself and plans to attend Stanford University for a post-graduate degree in computer science.

View his story in his application video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xC2M0zv5F_c

“We had some great submissions from students, but Julian embodied the entrepreneurial spirit of overcoming adversity to achieve success,” said Brock Blake, founder and CEO of Lendio. “Our mission has always been to help serve small business owners and entrepreneurs. Being able to give back in this way is important to continue the tradition of supporting the next generation in pursuing higher education to give them the tools to succeed.”

A scholarship totaling $2,500 was awarded to Julian Miyata for tuition at University of Phoenix for the winter semester. Video submissions were reviewed by a panel of independent judges and were based on compelling story and creativity.

To learn more about Lendio, visit http://www.lendio.com.

About Lendio

Lendio is a free online service that helps business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. The center of small business lending, our passion is fueling the American Dream by uniting the small business loan industry and bringing all options together in one place, from short-term specialty financing to long-term low-interest traditional loans. Our technology makes small business lending simple, decreasing the amount of time and effort it takes to secure funding. More information about Lendio is available at http://www.lendio.com.

###