For the sixth year, ENow’s Mailscape was voted Best Exchange Reporting Tool by MSExchange.org in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

As part of ENow’s cloud application performance monitoring suite, Mailscape provides Exchange, Hybrid, Office 365 and End User Experience monitoring, reporting and administrative capabilities in one affordable solution.

With built-in network monitoring, robust reports and a sleek dashboard, Mailscape gives messaging Directors real-time insight into connection health to minimize costly downtime and improve system performance. Mailscape proactively tests critical Exchange and Office 365 services such as internal and external mail flow, DAG status, directory synchronization and Office 365 health and alerts administrators to potential issues. By automating email management tasks, Mailscape also removes the burden of many menial IT tasks.

“Mailscape has helped hundreds of organizations including Barclays, The Wonderful Company and Experian successfully migrate to Office 365 and Exchange 2016, reduce email outages and streamline daily email administration tasks,” said ENow CEO Jay Gundotra. “We’re thrilled that Exchange and cloud administrators worldwide continue to choose Mailscape for reliable, real-time monitoring.”

MSExchange.org conducts regular polls to discover which product Exchange administrators prefer in each category of third-party solutions for Microsoft Exchange Server and Office 365. The awards draw a huge response per category and are based entirely on the visitors’ votes. MSExchange.org users can submit their votes for the current Readers' Award poll in the site’s right-hand bar.

“Our Reader’s Choice Awards give visitors to our site the opportunity to vote for the products they view as the very best in their respective category,” said Sean Buttigieg, MSExchange.org manager. “MSExchange.org users are specialists in their field who encounter various solutions for Exchange Server at the workplace. Their vote serves as a solid peer-to-peer recommendation of the winning product.”

