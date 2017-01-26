In 2016, Datto had a 30 percent increase in MSP partner growth globally.

Datto, the leading provider of total data protection solutions for businesses around the world, today announced several major milestones in 2016, with plans to continue expanding its product portfolio and its geographic footprint in 2017. Thousands of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) partner with Datto for the technology solutions they need to serve their SMB customers and ensure business data is readily available. In 2016, Datto had a 30 percent increase in MSP partner growth globally.

Growing Datto’s Presence Abroad

Datto saw notable growth across both EMEA and APAC in 2016. In Australia and New Zealand, more than 100 new reseller partners signed on with Datto, while the number of Datto backup devices in the region grew 600 percent since the start of 2016. The DattoCon EMEA partner conference became one of the largest gatherings for MSPs in Europe with attendance up 178 percent compared to last year. Datto also opened new data centers in Iceland, Canada, Germany and Singapore in 2016, bringing the total number of Datto data centers globally to nine and the Datto Cloud capacity to north of 250 petabytes. With multiple data centers around the world, Datto partners have increased flexibility to safely store data in their preferred physical location.

Product Innovation Provides Additional Opportunity for Datto Partners

Driven by a growing MSP market, Datto announced the following new solutions and enhancements in 2016:

Datto SIRIS 3 - a fully integrated total data protection platform, supporting physical, virtual and imaged environments in one product. In 2016 Datto’s flagship SIRIS added the industry’s first ransomware detection and rollback capability, advanced screenshot verification, agentless backup, support for Mac and Linux agents, diskless restore and a next generation management portal.

Datto SIRIS 3X1 and SIRIS 3X2 - the industry’s first all-flash business continuity solutions were unveiled during DattoCon US and DattoCon EMEA, Datto’s popular partner conferences.

Datto NAS 3 - the cloud protected network storage solution from Datto was released with several major upgrades in 2016 including new hardware, block level deduplication for local shares, and NAS Guard, which allows a Datto NAS to connect with, back up and protect any data stored anywhere on local network storage and sync the data with Datto’s secure Cloud.

Datto Backupify for Office 365 - the cloud-to-cloud backup solution delivered several feature updates the past 12 months including backup capabilities for OneDrive as well as the ability to back up Microsoft SharePoint.

Honored throughout 2016

In 2016, Datto was recognized in both the channel and the IT industry with more than 70 awards. Notable honors in the U.S. included Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year, recognizing Datto CEO Austin McChord as a technology leader, as well as being named a CRN Tech Innovator for the SIRIS 3 X1, Datto’s first all-flash BDR device.

In the UK, Datto was recognized by CRN as Specialist Vendor of the Year and in Australia, Sales Director James Bergl was dubbed Datto’s first ANZ Channel Chief.

Datto was once again recognized as one of the best places to work by both the state of Connecticut and the tech industry as a whole. For the second consecutive year, The Hartford Business Journal named Datto one of the Best Places to Work in CT. Computerworld also recognized Datto for the third consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in IT, ranking the company in the top ten.

Code Red Support Team Introduced

With the increasing threat of ransomware hitting SMBs globally, Datto established a Code Red team within Datto’s award winning 24/7/365 support team in 2016. Datto’s Code Red support team is dedicated to handling critical disaster recovery situations that stem from natural disasters or cyber attacks such as ransomware. In 2016, the Code Red team handled 3,000 support tickets on behalf of Datto’s customer base. The team looks to expand in 2017 in order to continue assisting with extreme disaster situations.

“There’s no doubt that 2016 was an exceptional year for Datto as we continued the company’s tradition of strong product innovation while also laying the groundwork for more international growth,” said R. Brooks Borcherding, Chief Revenue Officer, Datto. “We have a great deal in store for our partners in 2017 and look forward to providing them with the technology they need to continually grow their businesses.”

About Datto

Datto protects essential business data for tens of thousands of the world’s fastest growing companies. Our Total Data Protection platform delivers uninterrupted access to data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Through Datto’s network of partners, we provide companies with products and services designed to continually keep business running. Partners rely on Datto for industry-leading technology combined with unrivaled customer service. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney.