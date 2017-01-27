Donor Alliance Announces 2017 Board of Directors

Donor Alliance, the federally designated non-profit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming, has added Elizabeth A. Pomfret, M.D., Ph.D. to its 2017 Board of Directors.

A pioneer in the field of transplantation, Dr. Pomfret is the chief of Transplant Surgery for University of Colorado Hospital. As a world-recognized surgeon and educator, she is also a highly regarded leader in multi-organ transplantation. Dr. Pomfret is a graduate of Boston University School of Medicine and completed her multi-organ transplant fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical School and Tufts University School of Medicine.

“I have dedicated much of my life to supporting and making a positive impact through organ donation,” said Dr. Pomfret. “Seeing firsthand what Donor Alliance has been able to accomplish and the inspiration the organization provides Colorado and Wyoming residents to register as donors makes me both proud and excited to be able to lend my assistance to the organization.”

Remaining on the nine-member Donor Alliance Board of Directors this year are Deborah Smith, CPA (Chair); Mary M. White, MBA FACHE (Vice Chair); Kevin M. Smith, CPA (Secretary/Treasurer); Patrick L. Green, MBA, FACHE; Kimberly A. Griffiths, M.S., R.N.; Thomas M. Gronow, MHA; Judy Hutchison, M.A. and Bradley T. Kornfeld, Esq. Igal Kam, M.D. is departing from the board this year.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Pomfret as we work to fulfill our mission to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation,” said Sue Dunn, president and CEO of Donor Alliance. “Dr. Pomfret’s vast experience in multi-organ transplantation will bring valuable perspective to our board, which we will continue to rely on to provide strong leadership and direction for our organization.”

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals.

Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical and ethical standards: respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals and educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state’s donor registry. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.