Carpet One is Future Focused for Winter Convention

Carpet One Floor & Home store owners gather in Phoenix, AZ this week to attend the cooperative’s annual winter convention. The convention’s theme “Future Focus” will encourage Carpet One Floor & Home members and store management to look to the future of their businesses.

"At this convention, we will provide members with the tools, the programs and the products they need to ensure a successful future for their businesses, for their associates and for themselves,” said Eric Demaree, President of Carpet One Floor & Home. “It requires a new mindset and an understanding of how to attract, engage with and convert today’s ever-changing consumer into a life-long loyal customer.”

In addition to a full line up of Education Day classes and program updates from Carpet One Floor & Home’s management team, there will also be special guest speakers to provide an outside perspective and additional business advice for Carpet One Floor & Home members.

David Avrin

To help Carpet One Floor & Home store owners understand the importance of their investment in marketing, David Avrin will speak during Thursday’s marketing sessions. One of the most in-demand Business Marketing/Branding Keynote Speakers in the world today, David Avrin, CSP is known as The Visibility Coach. David is the author of the celebrated: It’s Not Who You Know, It’s Who Knows You! and his latest book: Visibility Marketing! A celebrated and energetic keynote speaker, David Avrin has presented timely lessons on competitive advantage to enthusiastic audiences around the world.

Brian Carter

Making social media effective for local businesses will be a primary focus of Brian Carter’s presentation. Brian Carter is a bestselling author (The like Economy, LinkedIn for Business, Facebook Marketing, and The Cowbell Principle) with 18 years’ experience achieving marketing, sales and customer service results for companies of all sizes in every industry. His hands-on business experience, cutting-edge insights, and background in improv and stand-up comedy culminate in a keynote speaker and trainer who leaves every audience not only entertained, but motivated and armed with powerful strategies and tactics.

Both speakers will help Carpet One Floor & Home members focus their future marketing and social media efforts.

Members will also have ample opportunity to network with other members including a networking opportunity for attendees who are under 40. Carpet One Floor & Home’s Nex<40 group continues to engage the younger generation of store leaders in sharing ideas and best practices.

This convention will also provide additional buying time for Carpet One Floor & Home members. With the addition of Stampede – a special buying floor with limited quantity products at deep discounts – on Wednesday night, members have 3 days to explore products and meet with suppliers.

While the agenda is filled with opportunities to learn, network and explore product, there will also be several opportunities to celebrate the cooperatives success over the past year.

A special event on Thursday night will feature a performance by pop artist Rachel Platten (“Fight Song”) and Carpet One Floor & Home’s annual awards will be presented on Friday morning.

About Carpet One Floor & Home

Carpet One Floor & Home is North America’s leading floor covering retailer, with 1,000 independently owned and operated locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Carpet One Floor & Home stores are known for a broad selection of carpet, wood, laminate, ceramic, vinyl, and area rugs, including exclusive brands like Bigelow and Lees. They offer a unique customer experience with the exclusive SelectAFloor merchandising system that simplifies the shopping experience and The Beautiful GuaranteeTM, which guarantees that the customer will be 100% happy with their floor. Carpet One Floor & Home is also the home of the exclusive Healthier Living Installation system.