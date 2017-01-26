Collected Data streamed directly to Review Tool “We’re excited about this new automated way of transferring preserved and collected data for lawsuits and regulatory matters from TotalDiscovery to all the leading review tools,” stated Scott Nichols, a senior member of the TotalDiscovery team.

A strong and growing software ecosystem for eDiscovery and legal compliance benefits corporations and law firms in the new legal cloud software market and TotalDiscovery is at the forefront of that movement, working to expand its API for data exports and inter-connections to other legal technology platforms.

TotalDiscovery manages and automates tasks related to issuing and tracking legal hold notices and for managing ESI preservation and early case assessment for corporations and law firms.

With this new enhancement to its third-party connectors, TotalDiscovery continues to drive interoperability between all of the best legal technology products in the market, and helps target and narrow relevant documents to useful and manageable sets for attorney review and production.

About TotalDiscovery: TotalDiscovery builds defensible, cost-effective software solutions to address data preservation and legal compliance needs of corporations, law firms, and governments.

The TotalDiscovery platform (https://www.totaldiscovery.com) was designed for use by both Legal and IT for all types of matters, from internal investigations to complex lawsuits and regulatory matters. With powerful enterprise-class features, instant availability, expert workflows, flat-fee licenses, and no up-front costs, the TotalDiscovery platform is the future of legal information management.