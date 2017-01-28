The new version is design and developed from ground based on the feedback and learning from customers who are already using the earlier version. They have also added new features as per the demand from the customers and prospects to offer a one-stop solution to customers and prospects. The major highlights of the new version are:



6 Dimensional business network support – Bring all your business contacts under one single solution i.e. Resellers, Designers, Corporate Customers, Retail Customers, Vendors and Administrator

Support for all product types i.e. Printing products, Merchandize products, 3D products, VDP products etc.

Better control over commissions for resellers and designers

Easy storefront navigation with quick filtering

More visibility and freedom to designers and resellers to add value to marketplace store

Cross-sell, up-sell

As stated by company CEO Nidhi Agrawal, “Throughout our product re-launch, we have strived to give our clients the best possible experience to create an exclusive and engaging marketplace website with unique identity”.

Design ‘N’ Buy team would be happy to discuss or demonstrate how Premium Marketplace Solution Version 2.0 can benefit your printing business by creating a centralized platform for all your business entities under one hood.

About Design ‘N’ Buy

Design ‘N’ Buy has years of expertise in designing and delivering turnkey as well as tailor-made Online Web-to-Print Solutions. Its flagship products like All-in-one Designer, PrintCommerce and Premium Marketplace Solution (aka TPS) fetch good returns to customers and help them to remain ahead of competition with technology advantage. These online Web2Print solutions can easily be integrated with customer’s existing workflow resulting in increased sales without huge additional cost. Design‘N’Buy also ensures best-in-class delivery and after sales support.

For more information, please visit: http://www.designnbuy.com