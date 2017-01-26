Bye Bye, Dry January! Help Abstinent Friends Ease Back Onto the Booze

“Dry January is tough!” says founder Paul Rousou-Adams, “and what nicer way to see the back of it for your suffering friends than a glass of something special, particularly one delivered through their letterbox!”

How many friends have been doing their penance with Dry January? Most will start drinking as soon as they can in February but it’s not always wise to hit the body with too much alcohol straight after a long period of abstinence. It’s a healthier option to build up slowly, so that the body can re-adjust to the amounts and allow the liver and kidneys to baton down the hatches once again. But once that bottle of Shiraz is open, it’s very difficult not to keep drinking until it’s all gone.

Help those friends through this difficult transition by sending them a glass of quality wine through their letterbox! They will love the unique format and the quality of the wine far exceeds what they’d be drinking in the pub. The wine can be savoured and when the glass is empty there’s no temptation to reach for a second.

Decanting Club (http://decanting.club) is a brilliant new way to try out some of the best wine on the market, conveniently delivered to the home in a handy pouch, once a week. (Each pouch contains 150ml, a medium glassful.) The wines have all been selected by in-house wine expert Steve Evans, with an emphasis on those hidden treasures and local vineyards that won’t be found in local supermarkets.

The club is promoting a “Send to a Friend” offer, so choose a mate in need of refreshment and let Decanting Club do the rest.

Cheers!