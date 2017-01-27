Virtual Vocations 2016 Year-End Report Infographic "More than 1,800 Virtual Vocations members completed the job board's 2016 Telecommute Job Seeker Survey, allowing the company to gain valuable insight into the needs of telecommute job seekers across the U.S." Past News Releases RSS

Virtual Vocations – the company behind the largest and most comprehensive online job board featuring telecommute-only jobs – has released their 2016 Year-End Report which outlines the top states for remote work, the most prevalent telecommute job categories, the best home-based job in each telecommuting career field, the top 10 telecommute-friendly employers for the year, and the results of their largest survey of active telecommuters and telecommute job seekers.

Telecommuting Key Findings:

Throughout 2016, Virtual Vocations extracted data on the state of telecommuting in the U.S. Within the 2016 Year-End Report, Virtual Vocations concluded the following:



Vermont has the highest number of available telecommute jobs per member of the civilian labor force

Information Technology represents the most prevalent telecommute job category, with Software Developer emerging as the best telecommute job within the field

UnitedHealth Group posted more remote jobs than any other telecommute-friendly employer

Telecommute Jobseeker Demographics:

More than 1,800 registered Virtual Vocations members volunteered to complete the job board’s 2016 Telecommute Job Seeker Survey.

The survey’s results produced a profile of the average individual interested in telecommuting:

82.3% have obtained some form of post-secondary degree or diploma

77.6% are seeking telecommuting jobs and, at the time of the survey, were not actively working in a remote capacity

48% are age 50 or older

42.3% care for children or a family member in their homes on a regular basis

The greatest number of respondents live in one of four states: California, Florida, Texas, New York; however, survey responses were received from telecommuters and job seekers across the U.S. and abroad

Virtual Vocations separated the responses of survey participants into two categories: 1) respondents who are actively working in a telecommuting capacity; 2) respondents who are not actively telecommuting but who are seeking telecommuting jobs.

Among the actively telecommuting Virtual Vocations survey respondents, more than half telecommute 100% of the time and have at least five years of telecommuting experience. Respondents who work as employees versus independent contractors were virtually even; however, the majority of respondents had experienced a decrease in spending and increase in quality of life since they began telecommuting.

