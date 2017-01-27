Research studies indicate that the demand for court reporters is only expected to grow with more than 5,000 open positions in the next five years. Unfortunately, however, identifying the right field of study is not the only way to earn a position.

According to those in the field, it is essential to be a solid job candidate when entering the field for these numerous open positions. Depositions continue to be a critical component of litigation preparation, and the need for reporters is already beginning to impact the indus

Depo International, a leading court reporting firm with offices in Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Houston, was recently featured in a Journal of Court Reporting article in which President, Angela Baker, discussed the benefits of positioning yourself appropriately as a candidate in order to differentiate yourself in the job market.

According to Angela, finding a mentor is an important part of the process. Identifying a captioner or court reporter who already has experience in the field is the perfect opportunity to set up a phone call or a meet for coffee and talk about the profession. This casual relationship can lead to very valuable advice and help a new reporter navigate the legal industry effectively.

Anyone considering entering the field of court reporting should ask several important questions about the mentor's background such as how he or she got into court reporting and what advice an experienced professional might have for someone entering the field. Given that court reporting is forecasting a high need to fill positions in the coming years and that the education and experience required makes it an exciting opportunity, those interested in court reporting can gain a lot from networking with experienced reporters who have built and scaled their companies successfully just as Depo International has done.

Angela Baker's own experience in the court reporting field began when she was 12 years old as she visited the Depo International offices with her mother and was inspired by the working environment. Today, Depo International has multiple offices in different cities and focuses on a broad range of legal video and court reporting services to assist attorneys with legal proceedings. Their comprehensive court reporting services include international and national scheduling, realtime court reporting, an in-house video studio, and a focus on quick turnaround and meeting the demanding needs required by litigation teams in today’s fast-paced world.

