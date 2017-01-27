Constance Lee of Constance Lee & Company Court Reporters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is celebrating year-end accomplishments with regard to business growth. Total company production billing increased by 55%, and the company also experienced a 61% increase in the number of total company pages billed. Her personal pages billed increased by approximately 6,000 original pages.

Constance Lee believes that being committed to reporting her numbers regularly allows her to track her success year over year and set new goals. For any business owner, keeping track of successes and evaluating targets allows for better future planning, and Lee states that her ability to monitor her growth helps her increase her business and influence annually. Knowing where the company has hit markers and where it stands the best chance of growth in the coming years can be determined after careful evaluation of company data, and this is why Lee makes it a regular habit to dive deep into the numbers.

“This is a service-based profession, and I need to know where my business is most successful in providing what the industry needs,” Lee says. Being able to evolve and to capitalize on emerging trends keeps her company both relevant and profitable.

She uses her reporting and tracking to identify the service items that attorneys are most interested in and believes that being intimate with your sales numbers is vital to growing and ultimate success. The court reporting profession offers a lot of opportunities for those who want to help attorneys with depositions by properly and efficiently recording events as they happen. As digital technology has improved, it has become easier for depositions to occur with videoconferencing, decreasing travel time and expenses for all involved while also upholding accuracy, the cornerstone of the court reporting profession.

Constance Lee has been active in the court reporting profession for 30 years. She has been involved in transcript production, delivering, scheduling, customer service, court reporting and sales. Her company focuses on reliability, support and accuracy for individuals needing comprehensive court reporting assistance. She has earned a reputation as a leader in the field across Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

She assists with court reporting, legal videography, and captioning. She focuses primarily on real time instant translation and display of your proceedings, allowing for attorneys and other stakeholders to review the results with a translation rate of 98% accuracy or higher.

To learn more about Constance Lee & Company, visit http://courtreporterpa.com/