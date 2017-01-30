Nashville court reporting firm, Elite Reporting Services, is ringing in the new year by noticing a trend that began to pick up speed in 2016. That trend involves an increasing request for real time court reporting services.

It’s expected that up to 15 % of the court reporting industry will retire in the next several years, leaving openings for up to 5,500 new positions across the country. Given that court reporters often enter the field after receiving an associate’s degree rather than a traditional degree, and that reports recently detail that court reporting can lead to a six-figure salary, this makes a great career opportunity for anyone interested in the legal field. With the drive for accuracy and real time reporting, a new reporter can join an existing business or launch one on their own.

Elite Reporting Services, a prominent Tennessee court reporting firm, has already begun to see the impacts of a desire for real time reporting. Making use of industry best practices and leading technology allows the firm to provide transcripts efficiently and effectively for their legal clients. Real time reporting delivers all of the value while still maintaining a focus on precision.

Elite Reporting Services covers all of Tennessee, the eastern side of Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia. They also network with court reporting firms nationwide. Real time reporting has numerous benefits in a deposition situation where accuracy and timeliness are of equal importance. Experienced court reporters with a professional reputation can make a big difference in scheduling and appearing during these deposition meetings. Elite reporting services is a court reporting firm established in 1991 by Max Curry.

The firm celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2016. The firm operates on the belief that court reporters are judged as individuals and the firm therefore works directly with professionals who are skilled as reporters and enhance the professional image of court reporting overall. Elite focuses on wowing all of their clients with outstanding professional appearance, dedicated customer service and impeccable transcript production.

Real time reporting allows for attorneys to make use of information being recorded as it is happening at the time without sacrificing any accuracy. The company is one of only two court reporting firms recognized by the Better Business Bureau in Tennessee. When excellence and professionalism are expected, call Elite Reporting Services!

