Family Entertainment Network INSP Announces Season 2 of Original Series State Plate

Taylor Hicks Will Continue as Host

INSP, the recognized leader in family entertainment, has announced an order for a 2nd season of its original series, State Plate. Production will begin this spring with a premiere of the new episodes scheduled for late summer. The announcement was made by Doug Butts, SVP of Programming for INSP.

“In 2016, State Plate celebrated the unique food traditions of 13 different states,” said Butts. “We have been extremely pleased with the way our audience has responded. Ratings continue to exceed our expectations, and viewer engagement has been strong. Now that a second season has been greenlit, we will add programs featuring additional states to the series library. Our goal, eventually, is to feature every state in the U.S.!”

Taylor Hicks returns as host. “Taylor’s wide popularity, experience as a restaurateur and down-home charm made him an ideal host for this series,” said Butts. “Building on the rapport he developed with audiences in season one, Taylor once again will take viewers on a culinary tour of each state featured and ‘assemble’ a plate filled with the food most associated with each state. In the process, he uncovers the customs and cultural insights behind each state’s unique food traditions. It’s a heaping helping of America’s most beloved cuisine, rich in history, folklore, and flavor.”

State Plate is produced by RIVR Media. The series originally premiered on INSP in October 2016.

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 83M households via Dish Network (channel 259), DirecTV (channel 364), Verizon FiOS (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and more than 2,800 cable systems. Click here to find INSP in your area. For quality dramas, positive entertainment and inspiring stories, celebrating the American spirit and honoring timeless traditional values, it’s INSP.

About RIVR Media

RIVR Media is an American-based TV production company, specializing in reality, documentary and digital programming. RIVR has produced over 2000 shows for 21 cable networks including such series as Renovation Realities, Escaping Polygamy, Trading Spaces, Whale Wars, and Fat Guys in the Woods, to name a few.

About Taylor Hicks

Taylor Hicks is one of the most beloved and popular American Idol winners of all time. From the start, Hicks’ material on the mega-hit show set him apart, with a unique take on Country, Southern Soul, R&B and Blues. Sixty-four million votes were cast and nearly 37 million American viewers and more than 200 million viewers worldwide tuned in to crown Hicks the Season 5 winner of American Idol, making it one of the most-watched TV events of the last decade. Hicks’ star continued to rise after he stepped off the Idol stage. Less than three weeks after his Idol victory, his debut single, “Do I Make You Proud,” entered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Pop 100, and Single Sales Charts. His self-titled album (Arista), debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was quickly certified RIAA Platinum. Hicks is the first male Idol winner to be featured on a Grammy Award-winning album, Jimmy Fallon’s “Blow Your Pants Off,” which took home the 2013 Grammy for Best Comedy Album. Hicks’ career has included stints on Broadway, a national tour with a hit musical, as well as headlining Paris, Las Vegas and other Caesars Entertainment properties all over the United States. In 2017, Taylor will release a new single and album; and will go on a nationwide tour.