CMI/Compas opens Chicago office.

CMI/Compas, media buying and planning for the nation’s top healthcare companies, has opened a Chicago office, allowing the growing organization to better serve local clients and access a wider pool of talent.

“We’ve been on a steady and strong growth trajectory, and this expansion will allow us even more opportunity to better serve our clients and build our resources,” said James Woodland, Chief Operating Officer, CMI/Compas. “The talent we’ve already brought on in our new Chicago office are amazing people, and we’re looking forward to hearing from more people who have always wanted to join our team but didn’t want to leave the Chicago area.”

With the opening of the Chicago office, the organization has hired Lisa Czerwionka as VP Media and Dan Lynch as Director, Media. Executive Recruiter Gina Santacaterina had been working remotely and will now be partially based in the Chicago office as well.

The new space is located at “The Mart” at 222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654.

Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company’s career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career

To get a taste of the corporate culture, visit the company’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CMICompas/

About CMI/Compas

Well-known as a media planning and buying organization for healthcare clients, sister agencies CMI Media, a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY, http://www.wpp.com), and Compas, Inc. together form the indispensable strategic marketing partner to the world’s game-changers in health, offering guidance at every level of marketing. CMI/Compas focuses on core service offerings of Audience Strategy and Non-Personal Promotion Strategy, Planning, Buying, and Customer Insights and performance management/precision analytics. With continuous investment in the things that really matter, CMI and Compas have achieved unsurpassed tenure of healthcare marketing talent, clients and suppliers. CMI/Compas has offices in Philadelphia, PA; King of Prussia, PA; Cherry Hill, NJ; Parsippany, NJ; Chapel Hill, NC; Chicago, IL and New York, NY. The family of companies is actively recruiting for healthcare marketing jobs via http://www.cmimedia.com/career.

