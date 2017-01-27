Verdantix is a leading global analyst firm for independent research, providing clients in more than 40 countries with authoritative data, analysis and advice to help resolve business challenges. The Smart Innovators: Quality Management Software report addresses increasing demands that leaders face when managing Quality programs, and presents different software solutions that can help overcome these issues.

Gensuite’s cloud-based Quality Management applications enable delivery of high quality products and services, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards under ISO 9001 and other certifications, equipped with offline and Mobile capabilities. Gensuite Quality Management was recognized, based on the review of 27 solutions vendors, for their ability to effectively serve quality compliance and program management.

Gensuite® cloud-based IT solutions enable you to achieve your vision for robust and effective business compliance processes and management systems. The result of two decades of systematic innovation and evolution, Gensuite today offers proven product suites for Environment, Health & Safety (EH&S) and Sustainability; Quality; Security; Responsible Sourcing, and Product Stewardship. Our 65+ integrated, award-winning Web applications provide comprehensive program support, delivering enterprise operational excellence and risk management. All Gensuite applications share an innovative and patented architecture, with integrated and intuitive interfaces, real-time trending & analytics, and best-in-class Mobile capabilities. Gensuite subscribers are assured of an absolute commitment to and a track record of product & service excellence, with services spanning hosting, maintenance, support, customization, implementation & strategy consulting and continuous product evolution; and an unmatched collaboration and innovation community spanning 130+ global subscriber companies!