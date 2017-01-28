Scenic Landscaping of Northern New Jersey Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Scenic Landscaping”

Scenic Landscaping of North Jersey has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The premiere landscape design and build firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“We have had a lot of success working with Houzz in the past few years, and our team takes a ton of pride being featured and awarded by the Houzz network,” Owner Mitchell Knapp explains. “In our industry, it is important to showcase the work we do to a wide variety of potential clients. We take our reviews seriously and enjoy collaborating on projects and customizing all types of spaces for our clients.”

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Scenic Landscaping,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

About Scenic Landscaping

For over 42 years, the team at Scenic has designed and maintained award-winning designs throughout the tristate area. They are a full-service firm with master gardeners and master pool builders on staff. The Scenic team handles everything in-house, from the initial design stage, to construction, through aftercare and maintenance.

Anything from intimate gardens, to custom pools and spas, creative outdoor living spaces, to entire property transformations is catered to each individual property. They pride themselves on their ability to exceed all expectations while providing innovative spaces to enrich each client’s life.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.