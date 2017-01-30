In support of the continuation of their rapid growth and continuous customer expansion, Argos Risk, specialists in web-based technology solutions for B2B credit risk management, today announced the appointment of industry leader Kevin Sasser as Director of Sales and Marketing. Sasser will be responsible for leading the sales and marketing teams in developing new business opportunities, opening new markets and collaborating with current clients in developing new and innovative solutions.

The company’s growth has been fueled by the demand for persistent credit risk monitoring and advanced business intelligence driven by regulatory requirements, faster payment settlement, and increasingly diverse value chains. Early adopter industries such as financial services, manufacturing, logistics and distribution have embraced Argos Risk as a key component in their operational and strategic plans. Sasser will play a key role in developing new strategies to further leverage expansion opportunities.

“Kevin Sasser is well-known and highly respected as a sales and marketing expert in the technology industry. He is a valuable addition to our team and we feel fortunate to welcome him to Argos Risk,” said Lori Frank, President and CEO. “Kevin is a strong leader with an in-depth background in technology, sales, and marketing. He has a proven track record in developing partnership strategies for a wide range of businesses. It is with great pleasure that we welcome him aboard.”

Background on Kevin Sasser

Mr. Sasser is a recognized expert in sales and marketing strategies for a wide range of verticals. Prior to joining Argos Risk, he served as Vice President of Sales for Atcore Systems, a cloud computing and professional services firm specializing in enterprise technology solutions. He also served as Interim President for GroundBreak Technologies, where he managed company strategy, implemented customer retention programs, established brand messaging and drove product innovation. Other executive positions include Vice President for Company.com, Senior Vice President of GoldLeaf Financial Solutions, and Board Member of Crop Ventures, Inc. Mr. Sasser holds his degree from Valdosta State University, GA (B.S. Computer Science) and is an active mentor within the Atlanta startup community.

About Argos Risk

Argos Risk, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, specializes in web-based technology solutions for B2B credit risk management, enabling companies of all sizes to proactively manage and monitor risk. Leveraging data and information from thousands of sources, the Company’s solutions assess risk and the overall business health of clients, vendors, partners, and competitors. Powered by their proprietary algorithms, known as Argonomics, Argos Risk deliver data and insight via real-time dashboards and daily alerts. Argos Risk monitors thousands of companies for clients in a broad array of industries including financial institutions, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and businesses of all types. Visit http://www.argosrisk.com.