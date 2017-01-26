Goin' Band from Raiderland is the latest All-Yamaha college marching band. "I looked at several other options and nothing compared to Yamaha – and the kids love it," said Goin' Band from Raiderland Director Duane Hill.

Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland, located in Lubbock, Texas, is the latest All-Yamaha college marching band. The university’s new Yamaha fleet of marching percussion instruments, which will be used in both football and basketball season performances, includes 12 SFZ snare drums, six 8300 Series Field-Corps Multi-toms, and six 8300 Series Field-Corps bass drums, complemented by a range of accessories.

Texas Tech’s relationship with Yamaha dates to 2012, when the university purchased a variety of Yamaha band and orchestral instruments, including an array of silver trombones and trumpets, as well as a host of sousaphones, mellophones and baritones, and a Yamaha drum set.

According to Goin' Band from Raiderland Director Duane Hill, the exceptional quality of Yamaha brass instruments made the choice clear when the time came to upgrade the band’s percussion.

“With a larger band, it’s often hard for the drumline to cut through,” notes Hill, who also serves as the director of the Texas Tech Concert Band. “The big thing for me were the tenors – Yamaha tenors offer depth, quality and range.”

“I’ve always enjoyed the way Yamaha percussion instruments sound,” Hill continues. “It’s a darker and more resonant sound. I looked at several other options and nothing compared to Yamaha – and the kids love it.”

Beyond the quality, durability and tone of the instruments, Hill was equally impressed by the high-quality service and support that Yamaha provides. “Yamaha was able to turn around our order in the space of two months,” he recalls. “The process was so easy. If there was a question or an issue, they would respond very quickly via phone, text or e-mail. The customer service was over the top. It wasn’t surprising, but still unexpected.”

Established in 1925, the Goin' Band from Raiderland is the oldest student organization on campus. The band upholds the traditions of Texas Tech University, while embracing an environment of innovation and creativity.

Texas Tech University has an enrollment of over 30,000 students and more than 400 of those students participate in the Goin' Band. Membership is open to all students regardless of major, and a minimum amount of rehearsal time is used in preparing four to six different shows per season.

“We at Yamaha are delighted to support such a storied and distinguished collegiate marching band,” says Troy C. Wollwage, marketing manager, Yamaha Percussion. “The Goin’ Band’s commitment to strive for honor and excellence in every encounter, rehearsal and performance, inspires us to continue to create and innovate the world’s finest marching percussion products.”

For more information, please visit http://4wrd.it/GOINBAND2017

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

Contact:

Peter Giles/Giles Communications

(914) 798-7120 (pgiles(at)giles(dot)com)