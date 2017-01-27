Lexington Christian Academy art students feature work in local exhibit

The entire show is an outstanding display and representation of the wonderful student creativity and Visual Art programs in the six schools represented.

LCA Visual Arts Department is proud to announce that artwork from the following students has been selected for the 21st Regional High School Student Artist Show currently on display at the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society, now through January 29, 2017. Lexington Arts and Crafts Society (LACS) sponsors the show in their gallery as a way to give back to the communities.

"We are privileged to take part in this regional student at show. The entire show is an outstanding display and representation of the wonderful student creativity and Visual Art programs in the six schools represented. My thanks to the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society and Chin Lin for once again hosting," stated Visual Art teacher Chip VanderBrug.

Each year the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society hosts the Regional Student Art Show. Once again LCA has been asked to participate with the following schools: Concord Carlisle, Lexington High School, Bedford High School, Burlington High School, and Winchester high School.

Congratulations to the following students:

Grace Agabedis

Martina Baba

Stephen Berry

Emma Blatchley

Seoin Choe

Mikayla Cravens

Olivia Cerci

William Feng

Chris Gallagher

Dan Gattineri

Elva Ge

Morgan Gredenius

Sarah Heghinian

James Hu

Eunice Lee

Maggie Li

Sherry Shi

Ethan Tanner

Bianca Young

Massimo Zhang

Lexington Arts & Crafts Society

130 Waltham Street, Lexington MA

Gallery Hours:

Tues. - Fri. & Sun. 12 - 4

Saturday 10 - 4

Closed Monday

Free admission and parking

Lexington Christian Academy is an independent college preparatory school that exists to educate young men and women in the arts and sciences in the context of a complete commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ.