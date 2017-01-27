Lexington Christian Academy art students feature work in local exhibit

The entire show is an outstanding display and representation of the wonderful student creativity and Visual Art programs in the six schools represented.
Lexington, MA (PRWEB) January 27, 2017
LCA Visual Arts Department is proud to announce that artwork from the following students has been selected for the 21st Regional High School Student Artist Show currently on display at the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society, now through January 29, 2017. Lexington Arts and Crafts Society (LACS) sponsors the show in their gallery as a way to give back to the communities.
"We are privileged to take part in this regional student at show. The entire show is an outstanding display and representation of the wonderful student creativity and Visual Art programs in the six schools represented. My thanks to the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society and Chin Lin for once again hosting," stated Visual Art teacher Chip VanderBrug.
Each year the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society hosts the Regional Student Art Show. Once again LCA has been asked to participate with the following schools: Concord Carlisle, Lexington High School, Bedford High School, Burlington High School, and Winchester high School.
Congratulations to the following students:
Grace Agabedis
Martina Baba
Stephen Berry
Emma Blatchley
Seoin Choe
Mikayla Cravens
Olivia Cerci
William Feng
Chris Gallagher
Dan Gattineri
Elva Ge
Morgan Gredenius
Sarah Heghinian
James Hu
Eunice Lee
Maggie Li
Sherry Shi
Ethan Tanner
Bianca Young
Massimo Zhang
Lexington Arts & Crafts Society
130 Waltham Street, Lexington MA
Gallery Hours:
Tues. - Fri. & Sun. 12 - 4
Saturday 10 - 4
Closed Monday
Free admission and parking
Lexington Christian Academy is an independent college preparatory school that exists to educate young men and women in the arts and sciences in the context of a complete commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ.