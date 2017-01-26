UNCF to Host Mayor’s Masked Ball February 25

To support students going to and through college

More than 800 business, civic, community and education leaders from across the Birmingham area in Alabama are expected to attend the 2017 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball on February 25, 2017 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. This annual event, hosted by Mayor William A. Bell, Sr. will focus on providing scholarship funds for area students and operating support to UNCF-member institutions, including Miles College, Oakwood University, Stillman College, Talladega College and Tuskegee University.

“Education is critically important for the success of our children, perhaps the most important next-generation civil rights issue we face as a society,” said Mayor Bell. “With that in mind, anything we can do to help more students get the tools they need, we are happy to support and promote.”

UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax will deliver remarks. Jasmine Sanders, co-host of “The D.L. Hughley Show,” will serve as emcee at the event that will feature elegant dining, testimonials by scholarship recipients and entertainment provided by the the electrifying S.O.S. Band.

UNCF recognizes community leaders for their dedication and support of UNCF’s work and their commitment to higher education. This year’s honorees include 2016 UNCF Birmingham Co-chairs, Drs. Robert and Jarralynne Agee, Dr. Peter Millet, former president of Stillman College, and long-term UNCF partner, American Cast Iron Pipe Company.

Al Denson, Birmingham-area UNCF campaign chair and president & CEO of Birmingham Airport Authority, serves as honorary chair and Brian Bucher, PNC Financial Services regional president of Alabama serves as corporate chair for this event. Current sponsors include platinum sponsors American Cast Iron Pipe Company, PNC Financial Services; gold sponsors BBVA Compass, Birmingham Airport Authority, City of Birmingham, HMS Host, Mercedes Benz U.S. International, Regions Bank, Inc.; and many other silver and bronze sponsors.

To purchase tickets, which are $250, please visit: uncf.org/birminghammayorsmaskedball or call Area Development Director Cheri Wilson at 205.322.8623.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.