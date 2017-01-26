Florida Hospital Center Ice “More than just our name on the door, this is a true partnership where we will provide certified athletic trainers, sports injury prevention programs, sport training programs, health and wellness education and concussion education onsite

Florida Hospital Center Ice is opening to the community today, and launched two grand opening ceremonies inviting community leaders for a behind the scenes tour. Florida Hospital Center Ice is the largest ice sports facility in the Southeastern United States, featuring five ice rinks including an Olympic rink, three NHL-size rinks and a mini rink. One of the NHL pads has a multi-purpose sports floor. It is a $28 million capital investment project developed by Z Mitch, LLC. Florida Hospital is the facility’s major sponsor and naming partner. The Tampa Bay Lightning is a program rink partner. The state-of-the-art facility has 150,500 feet of space.

In making the grand opening announcement, Gordie Zimmermann, Florida Hospital Center Ice Managing Partner, stated: “We are excited to open our doors and showcase to the Tampa Bay community the most modern and high-tech ice skating complex in the Southeast.” “It was a complicated project and involved much patience and persistence, but the day has finally arrived and we are elated to share the new facility with the community.”

In addition to the 5 pads of ice, the facility features:



2,600 square foot Fitness Facility

Indoor Sprint Track and Conditioning Area

Sports Performance Program with on-site Athletic Trainers

Ballet Studio

Hockey Skills Area

Five corporate/birthday party rooms

Full service, family sport restaurant – Top Shelf Sports Lounge (Opening in February)

Concessions, Pro Shop – Rinkside Sports

Private and Public Locker Rooms

Spectator Observation Areas

Programs/Services offered at Florida Hospital Center Ice include:

Learn to Skate

Figure Skating

Hockey – adult and youth leagues, rec hockey, tournaments

Hockey – clinics, camps, Hockey Academy

Learn to Play Hockey

Public Skating

Sports Performance

Birthday Parties

Corporate Events

Curling

Dry Floor – inline (roller) hockey, indoor lacrosse, indoor soccer, and others

“Florida Hospital is proud to support Florida Hospital Center Ice”, said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO of Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel. “More than just our name on the door, this is a true partnership where we will provide certified athletic trainers, sports injury prevention programs, sport training programs, health and wellness education and concussion education onsite to support the athletes and families that will use this facility.”

For more information, visit http://www.floridahospitalcenterice.com

About Florida Hospital Center Ice

Florida Hospital Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, FL is the largest ice sports facility in the southeastern U.S. with 150,500 square feet consisting of four ice rinks plus a mini rink. A $28 million capital investment project developed by Z Mitch, LLC, Florida Hospital is the facility’s major sponsor and naming partner. The Tampa Bay Lightning is a program rink partner. It will officially open on January 26, 2017.

About Florida Hospital West Florida Division

The Florida Hospital West Florida Division is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FloridaHospital.com