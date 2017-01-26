Patients US logo “The focus of this year’s program is on turning discussion into action,” said Kate Woda, Conference Director. “Each session seeks to put ideas into actionable items and speakers must demonstrate the what, where, when and how behind the topic.”

The Conference Forum announced the 4th annual Patients as Partners US (Patients US) event in Philadelphia on March 2-3, 2017. Patients as Partners is the only conference where the research is led equally by patients alongside industry, government and academia. The conference is devoted to understanding not only the patient perspective on the design of a clinical trial, but also the patient experience in the clinical trial.

“The focus of this year’s program is on turning discussion into action,” said Kate Woda, Conference Director. “Each session seeks to put ideas into actionable items and speakers must demonstrate the what, where, when and how behind the topic.”

Featured sessions include:



“Patients View on Why They Are/Are Not Participating in a Clinical Trial”

Multi-stakeholder panel on “Partnering with Patient Organizations for Advancing Cures”

Discussion on progress of the value framework developments, how patients have been included in this process and other framework developments.

Industry case studies with Sanofi, EMD Serono, Merck and Eli Lilly & Company on incorporating patient involvement

Updates from the FDA on Patient Focused Drug Development and Patient Engagement

Patients US will also present an “Ask the Patient” program enabling attendees to meet face-to-face with patients, who have experienced at least one clinical trial. These patients will be attending Patients US, providing a unique opportunity to learn about the realities of a clinical trial directly from the patient’s point of view. Meetings with these patients will be both assigned and unassigned throughout the program.

Patients US is accredited by “Patients Included” to help address what matters most to patients to enable them to support clinical research. “Patients Included” provides a blueprint for:



Understanding and incorporating the patient’s voice in designing clinical trials and developing a clinical endpoint

Vastly improving the patient’s entire experience in a clinical trial

Empowering the patient in the new medicines development process

Patients US is co-chaired by Ken Getz, MBA (Tufts CSDD, CISCRP), Suzanne Schrandt, JD (Arthritis Foundation), and Judith Ng-Cashin, MD (INC Research), and supported through partnerships with the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) and Patient Empowerment Network (PEN).

The speaking faculty at Patients US 2017 includes:



Lori Abrams, Director, Diversity & Patient Engagement, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pamela Bennett, BSN, RN, CCE, Executive Director of Patient and Professional Relations, Purdue Pharma

Marc Boutin, JD, CEO, National Health Council

Cynthia Chmielewski, Patient and Advocate

Stephanie Christopher, Program Manager, Patient Centered Benefit-Risk, Medical Device Innovation Consortium

Daisy Daeschler, Research Partnerships Officer, The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Victoria DiBiaso, MPH, Associate Vice President, Global Head Clinical Operations Strategy & Collaboration, Sanofi

Laura Failla, Patient and Advocate

Kelly Franchetti, RN, CCRN, CEN, Executive Director Global Patient Insights & Engagement, Mapi Group

Janet Freeman-Daily, Lung Cancer Patient & Activist

Ken Getz, MBA, Director of Sponsored Research / Founder, Tufts CSDD / CISCRP

Jodie Gillon, Senior Director, Advocacy & Professional Society Affairs, Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Jamie Goldfarb, Patient Survivor and Advocate

Kathy Gram, Vice President, Patient Advocacy, Snow Companies

Melissa Hogan, JD, Rare Disease Patient Strategist, Founder/President, Saving Case & Friends

Maureen Japha, JD, Director, Intellectual Property, FasterCures

Thomas Klein, Founder and CEO, Be The Partner

Sarah Krüg, CEO / President, Cancer 101 / Society of Participatory Medicine

Deb Maskens, Vice Chair, International Kidney Cancer Coalition

Douglas McCarty, PhD, Principal Investigator, Center for Gene Therapy / Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital / The Ohio State University College of Medicine

Jean McCoy, SVP, Strategy and Innovation, Health Advocacy Strategies

Lauren McLaughlin, Associate Director, Research Partnerships, The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Marilyn Metcalf, Head, Centre of Innovation, Global Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance, Global Medical, GlaxoSmithKline

Paulo Moreira, VP, Global Clinical Operations, Head of External Innovation, EMD Serono

Theresa Mullin, PhD, Director, Office of Strategic Programs, CDER, FDA

Judith Ng-Cashin, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, INC

Kathryn O’Callaghan, PhD, Associate Director for Science and Strategic Partnerships, Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), FDA

Gary Ostroff, PhD, Research Professor in Molecular Medicine, UMass Medical School

Christine Pierre, President, Society for Clinical Research Sites

Jamie Ring, Head, Patient Advocacy, Spark Therapeutics

Suzanne Schrandt, JD, Director, Patient Engagement, Arthritis Foundation

T.J. Sharpe, Melanoma Survivor, Advocate and Cancer Blogger

Nirmala Singh, Steering Committee / Former Patient Engagement Director, Patient Focused Medicines Development / National Kidney Foundation

Abbe Steel, MSc, Founder and CEO, HealthiVibe LLC

Komathi Stem, MS, Founder and CEO, MonARC Bionetworks

Mary Stober-Murray, MBA, Associate Director, Diversity and Patient Engagement, R&D, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Rachel Taliercio, DO, Director of Postgraduate Enrichment, Center for Excellence in Healthcare Communication, Office of Patient Experience, Cleveland Clinic

Jeff Terkowitz, Director, Product Management, Inspire

Michelle Vichnin, MD, Executive Director, Oncology, Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Merck

Julie Walters, Founder, Raremark

Tom Wallace, Senior Director, Global Advocacy & Professional Relations, Eli Lilly & Company

MarlaJan Wexler, RN, Patient and Creator of Luckfupus.com

Dana Wollins, Senior Director of Health Policy, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Durhane Wong-Rieger, PhD, President & CEO / Founder & Head, Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders / Consumer Advocare Network

About Patients as Partners

Patients US is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to establish a well-rounded program that addresses the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient engagement across the entire clinical development continuum. For more information on Patients as Partners US.

About the Conference Forum

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company examines and challenges the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. The company also presents PharmaTalkRadio with free podcasts for the life science industry and patient advocacy. For more information on The Conference Forum.