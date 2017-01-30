Cadence Group is pleased to announce that Tina Teree Baker, IGP, President and founder of Cadence Group, will be sharing her insights and expertise at the Atlanta American Express OPEN for Government Contracting event on January 31st, 2017, taking place from 8am-5pm. Some speakers include Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Administrator for the United States Small Business Administration Cassius Butts. The event will be held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Ms. Baker will be a speaker in the ChallengeHER: WOSB Procurement Program session from 3-4pm, which will be moderated by Lourdes Martin-Rosa. As the CEO of Cadence Group, a small business with over 25 years of experience in federal prime contracting, Ms. Baker is uniquely qualified to speak on the subject. Her achievements in tapping into the billions of dollars of federal contracts set aside for small businesses has allowed her and her company to increase profits and create jobs, and she will be sharing insights about her success.

This ChallengeHER session will give WOSB federal contractors a unique opportunity to:



Learn about the WOSB Federal Contract program’s rules and regulations and how to capture opportunities and leverage this certification for success

Benefit from the experience of women contractors on best practices and real-life stories

Ask questions of the experienced panelists

Ms. Baker was also selected to be a Mentor, due to her expertise and success in the world of government contracting. She will lead a round table in this roll from 1:45-2:45pm, as a part of the Meet the Mentors session. The goal of the session is to inspire and motivate business owners regarding government contracting from the perspective of those with experience within the field. This is the time to meet with and ask questions directly of a leader in the field of government contracting.

For more information or to register visit the event page: http://www.openforum.com/events/OGCAtlanta2017

About Cadence Group

Cadence Group, a certified woman owned small business, is a user-centric information management company with nearly 25 years of experience in consulting and information management services. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with an office in Washington, D.C., Cadence Group provides services to large federal agencies, as well as state and local governments. By combining information governance, process improvement, web content management, records & information management, library science, knowledge management, user experience, training and technology services, Cadence Group helps corporate and government clients easily obtain, manage, disseminate, and communicate information. With the help of our expertise, clients optimize information assets, maintain compliance, and acquire information experts through our consulting and placement services. Find this press release and other blog posts at http://www.cadence-group.com/cadence-group-ceo-speak-american-express-open-atlanta/

Cadence Group

1095 Zonolite Rd NE #105

Atlanta, GA 30306

Phone: (404) 874-0544

http://www.cadence-group.com