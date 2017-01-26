Yu Kai We’re honored to have such a forward-looking, respected thought leader address WCX. - David L. Schutt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of SAE International

WCXTM 17: SAE World Congress Experience—SAE International’s completely transformed, signature event taking place April 4-6, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit—has selected Mr. Yu Kai, President of China Automotive Technology and Research Center, Vice Chairman of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Deputy Chairman of SAE-China and Committee Member of China Machinery Industry Federation as the keynote speaker for Wednesday, April 5.

During his presentation, Mr. Kai will go in depth about the latest developments and prospects of the burgeoning Chinese auto industry. Facing challenges such as increasing traffic and environmental concerns, the Chinese market has, after 10 years of rapid development, shifted to a slower rate of growth. Engineers in China are working toward vehicle electrification, smart and connected vehicles and sustainable development surrounding new energy vehicles.

“We’re honored to have such a forward-looking, respected thought leader address WCX,” says David L. Schutt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of SAE International. “The technical innovation coming out of the Chinese mobility sector is fascinating and I look forward to hearing more about what the future holds.”

Mr. Kai’s vast experience includes time as President of the Fifth Design Institute under the Ministry of Machinery Industry, Board Member and Vice General Manager of China United Engineering Corporation, Vice General Manager of China Automotive Industry Engineering Corporation, among other positions. He began his career as an engineer and researcher.

Serving as a global nexus for industry leaders, inventors, and disruptors from Detroit to Silicon Valley and everywhere in-between, WCX promises a full-spectrum, full-sensory interactive experience, uniting the mobility industry’s best talent from innovation hubs around the world for three days of active learning, high-powered collaboration, and technological discovery.

In 2016, SAE World Congress drew more than 11,000 attendees from the automotive industry. As the event evolves into WCX: SAE World Congress Experience spanning the entire mobility industry, even more engineers, engineering managers, executives, academics, government/military officials, and consultants will attend.

Ford Motor Company will provide Executive Leadership and DENSO will serve as the Tier One Strategic Partner for WCX.

