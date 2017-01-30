Comtek Network Systems HQ “We have kept a close eye on market conditions over recent years and have invested heavily in our Avaya capabilities in preparation for this outcome” - Askar Sheibani, Comtek Group Founder and CEO

Comtek Network Systems, a global aftermarket service provider for the telecoms industry, has today announced the expansion of its hardware support services following Avaya’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The telecommunication company’s January 19th filing comes after a lengthy period of uncertainty, largely due to the increasing uptake in SaaS/Cloud solutions over traditional on-premises hardware. The Avaya brand, including its popular VoIP telephone systems and Ethernet switches, is deployed throughout the world and within the infrastructure of a number of sizeable organisations including the public sector, utilities, and customer service industries. Comtek’s long-standing Avaya expertise ensures that customers in such organisations will not face uncertainty over future network support in light of the recent announcement. Those affected instead have ready access to a comprehensive range of aftermarket support services to maintain Avaya in their current network infrastructure.

Over recent years, Comtek has seen a steady increase in requirements for Avaya equipment repair and support. To meet global customer demand, Comtek has established a best-in-class Avaya test and repair facility in their Deeside headquarters. The company is expanding its team of expert engineers across its global locations, including Germany and the Netherlands, utilising Comtek’s training facilities to equip individuals with the skills to repair, refurbish and support the brand’s full hardware portfolio. They will join established in-house engineers, a number of whom have been hand-picked because of their strong technical knowledge of Avaya equipment.

Comtek continues to offer a vital lifeline for customers in the event of a manufacturer’s demise. Nortel’s bankruptcy in 2009 propelled the business into engaging in an action plan that has enabled infrastructure containing the OEM’s product line to remain supported ever since. This included opening a state-of-the-art Nortel repair lab, employing a number of experienced engineers, and investing heavily in the infrastructure required to undertake these complex repairs.

“In these time of uncertainty, Avaya’s existing users need not fear the possibility of relinquished support on their existing infrastructure”, comments Askar Sheibani, CEO and founder of Comtek. “We have kept a close eye on market conditions over recent years and have invested heavily in our Avaya capabilities in preparation for this outcome.”

“Our swift and positive action in the wake of Nortel’s 2009 liquidation has meant that businesses have since not been adversely affected. The success of this case study affords us a confident position to accommodate the predicted influx of Avaya support requirements resulting from this latest announcement.”

Comtek has over 26 years’ experience in telecoms hardware repair and support through worldwide locations in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey and the United States. The company helps businesses to contribute to a more circular economy by extracting maximum value from resources, offering a greener alternative and maximum return on investment from their hardware infrastructure.

