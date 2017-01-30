We designed and developed the app so libraries can extend their services beyond the library environment and allow patrons to access the services they need when it matters in a secure online environment.

D-Tech International is pleased to announce the introduction of appIT™, a library app developed exclusively for patrons to use on mobile devices. The library app is the first app of its kind in the library market and has been designed and developed by D-Tech. Utilizing either barcode or RFID technology, D-Tech has developed the library app to perform multiple functions that would have been previously performed at the physical location. These features include checkout of items, checking of account status, account payments, renew items, check library locations and hours of operation, chat with a librarian and more. The app also has the capability to switch the RFID tag’s security OFF to allow full integration with all RFID implementations.

The use of appIT™ will help public and academic libraries realize cost savings by minimizing the need for more checkout kiosks and related ongoing maintenance costs. The library app frees staff to focus more on patron assistance rather than routine administrative tasks that can now be handled by patrons through the app. Additionally, the app can be used to engage and communicate with patrons through advertising space and patron messaging.

“It is part of our mission to have a keen eye on innovation with the purpose of keeping the library as a relevant hub for interaction for the community it serves. The library of today can no longer be restrained by physical walls. We designed and developed the app so libraries can extend their services beyond the library environment and allow patrons to access the services they need when it matters in a secure online environment. AppIT™ has only just started and we have many more innovative features that will be added over the next several months,” said Marvin Crisp, President of D-Tech International.

About D-Tech International:

D-Tech International designs, develops and manufactures high-performance RFID products and library security systems. The Company provides installation and customer service for its full range of products. Its technologies include EM, RF, RFIQ and RFID used for self-service, stock control and management, library security, people counting and 24-hour vending.