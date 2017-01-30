COLOTRAQ Launches Cloud Readiness Review Service

The industry's first and largest data center infrastructure master agency with over 400 direct agreements with practically every colocation, managed hosting, and enterprise cloud provider worldwide. Sometimes the best approach to assessing a client's cloud strategy is to see if it even makes sense for them to even be in the cloud

COLOTRAQ, the only master agency dedicated to data center infrastructure, announces the launch of a Cloud Readiness Review for enterprise clients. Hybrid WAN environments are creating questions for channel partners and their clients. COLOTRAQ is leveraging its data center infrastructure expertise as well as certified cloud engineers and solutions architects to assess the IT environment of our partners’ clients to provide feedback on where there might be benefits and savings available.

Amid the hype of cloud computing in 2016, channel partners were in need of expertise in cloud infrastructure in order to assist enterprise clients in their hybrid computing environ. Many businesses utilize Microsoft Office365, Salesforce and other SaaS services along with computing platforms like Amazon AWS and MS Azure. This mix of connectivity and breadth of services of the IT landscape today necessitates assistance from experts to ask the right questions; point out opportunities and risks; and contribute to putting a plan in place for the business with its goals in mind.

"Sometimes the best approach to assessing a client's cloud strategy is to see if it even makes sense for them to even be in the cloud. That's what working with COLOTRAQ brings to the table is the breadth and scope of vendors and solutions that includes all aspects of data center infrastructure whether that includes traditional colocation, managed hosting, private, public or hybrid cloud,” states COLOTRAQ CEO, Dany Bouchedid.

About COLOTRAQ

COLOTRAQ is the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for colocation, managed hosting, cloud and related network services. Since 1999, Colotraq has been helping find data center infrastructure solutions for businesses and institutions worldwide through its unrivaled network of over 400 service providers in over 1,300 cities across 140 countries and territories. Colotraq can instantly match customer requirements from a single rack to thousands of square feet of data center space along with managed hosting, cloud-based infrastructure and network services.