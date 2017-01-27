Casa Velas’ signature Sky-High Cocktail sets the night’s tone during a complimentary cocktail hour preceding Dinner in the Sky at the Puerto Vallarta resort. Exploring new heights, Dinner in the Sky comes to the Mexican Pacific resort town from January 28 - February 28, 2017, lifting adventurous guests nearly 150 feet in the air by a crane for a three-course gourmet dinner. Participants enjoy menus designed by top chefs, including Mikel Alonso and Bruno Oteiza, disciples of Spanish superstar Juan Arzak; Michel Mustière, Maître Cuisinier de France; Xavi Pérez Stone, former “Best Chef in Mexico” and winner of the “Iron Chef 2014”; and, Mexican TV personality Chef Yolanda Yanar among others, complemented by breathtaking views of the Banderas Bay and Sierra Madre Mountains. If you can’t experience Dinner in the Sky with Casa Velas, you can still live vicariously by making the night’s signature Sky-High libation at home.

Sky High Cocktail Recipe (makes 1 serving)

2 oz Vodka Skyy

2 oz Lemon soda

1 oz Grapefruit juice

1 oz Blue curacao

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into chilled cocktail glass.

A celebration of gastronomic innovation and excitement, Puerto Vallarta’s Dinner in the Sky costs $50 USD a seat when staying at Casa Velas or the nearby AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and $80 USD when staying at Velas Vallarta. An exciting happening in the Puerto Vallarta area, outside guests can enjoy the dinner for $242 USD on site or $170 pre-order, pending availability. For more information please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://dinnerintheskypv.com/en/.

About Casa Velas:

Casa Velas is a luxury all-inclusive boutique hotel and ocean club for adults only, reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, and nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta’s 18-hole golf course. The hotel features a private ocean club and is just minutes from the beach. It has received the AAA Four Diamond Award for hospitality seven times and has been in the top two in TripAdvisor for Puerto Vallarta since 2010. Located just five minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport and only 15 from the popular downtown area, art galleries and “El Malecon” (the boardwalk), the hotel features 80 spacious suites, some with private pools and Jacuzzis. Spa Casa Velas encompasses treatment rooms for singles and couples, a hydrotherapy area, a garden-view fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, and a beauty salon. A novel service is a handbag bar where guests can enjoy use of a “loaner” designer handbag at no extra charge. Emiliano, the AAA Four Diamond rated a la carte fine dining restaurant, is in the hands of one of the area’s leading chefs serving Mexican and international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy dining privileges at the sister resort, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, with three gourmet specialty options. Casa Velas is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, majority owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.

