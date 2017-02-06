The Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children (AzAEYC) and CCA For Social Good, a division of CCA Global Partners, have entered into a partnership to develop an Early Childhood Education (ECE) Shared Resources online platform for Arizona child care providers.

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust (Phoenix, Arizona) has awarded AzAEYC with funding to launch the ECE Shared Services platform. This project will support child care providers throughout Maricopa County, and ultimately statewide.

The Arizona platform, AzAEYC Toolkit, will give early childhood education practitioners access to over 1,600 pragmatic tools including the following:



Administrative business resources

Forms, policies, and procedures

Quality materials for the classroom

Professional development training services

Human resource management

Health and safety practices

Compliance with quality initiatives in the state

The AzAEYC Toolkit includes pre-negotiated discounts that can reduce costs. Child care practitioners in other states have trimmed operating expenses by an average of $9,000 per year, simply by leveraging four out of the twenty-five programs available.

“The ECE Shared Resources platform is unlike anything available in the early childhood education market,” said Denise Sayer, Vice President of CCA For Social Good, the innovator of the resource platform. “As demands increase in the ECE community, the platform provides a virtual support system that allows child care program directors and family child care providers to be more efficient and effective, giving them the freedom to turn their attention to what matters most, the children in their care.”

Melissa Busby, President of AzAEYC’s Board of Directors, said that AzAEYC was pleased to offer this new service. “The development of this platform aligns with our mission to ensure all young children have access to high quality early care and education. This as a giant step forward in positively impacting the early childhood education system as we provide tools to enhance the financial stability of child care businesses in our state. We are delighted to work with ECE Shared Resources, and we are truly grateful for the generous support from the Piper Charitable Trust.”

Arizona joins twenty-five other states that have adopted this platform to strengthen the work of child care directors, teachers and technical assistance staff. AzAEYC Toolkit is set to launch in early spring 2017.

For more information on ECE Shared Resources, please contact Erin Holt at eholt(at)ccaglobal(dot)com. For more information on AzAEYC Toolkit, please contact Vicki Balint at vbalint(at)azaeyc(dot)org.

###

About CCA For Social Good

CCA For Social Good is an operating division of CCA Global Partners, a privately held cooperative helping small businesses thrive for 30 years. CCA For Social Good provides web-based platforms that help thousands of nonprofit organizations and early childhood education (ECE) centers manage the administrative aspect of their organizations. The platforms (integrated password-protected websites) deliver a set of powerful tools and shared resources resulting in more efficient and successful operations. CCA For Social Good puts time and money back in the hands of directors and managers of ECE programs, allowing them to focus where it matters most: on the children in their care. To view a sample platform, please visit http://www.ecesharedresources.com.

About AzAEYC

The Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children (AzAEYC) is a state affiliate of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). AzAEYC promotes high-quality early learning for all children, birth through age 8, by connecting practice, policy, and research. We advance a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and support all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children.