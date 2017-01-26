The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services – will celebrate the 10th Annual Love to Find a Cure Restaurant Revue at the Depot in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

This year’s 10th annual tasting event will bring together top area chefs and restaurants, including the Blue Door Pub, Bogart’s Doughnut Co., Brie Cater, Izzy’s Ice Cream, Mediterranean Cruise Café, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pharoah’s Gyros, and Red Cow Restaurant and Bar.

Returning to the Depot in the Historic Mill and Riverfront Districts in downtown Minneapolis, the 10th anniversary of the Love to Find a Cure will feature a program including keynote addresses, live and silent auctions, and a special awards ceremony honoring local lymphoma survivors. Recipients of the 2017 LRF Inspiration Award include members of the Knockouts, one of Minnesota’s most successful Lymphoma Walk teams, Jessica Deutsch, Melissa Furch, Jeanne Morris and Jim Taglia, all of whom are lymphoma survivors.

“Walking as a member of the Knockouts at the Minneapolis Lymphoma Walk has empowered me to help provide hope to my fellow lymphoma survivors in the Twin Cities and beyond,” said Jessica Deutsch, a five-year lymphoma survivor and recipient of this year's Inspiration Award. “All of my teammates and I are thrilled to be a part of this special 10th annual Love to Find a Cure event and are incredibly inspired by this tremendous show of support for a cure.”

“For ten years, the Love to Find a Cure event has not only attracted the top talent in the Minneapolis food scene, but has also been a gathering point for the Twin Cities lymphoma community, providing hope to all those impacted by blood cancer,” said Dr. Thomas M. Habermann, Chair of the Mayo Clinic Lymphoma Group and Chair Elect of the LRF Scientific Advisory Board. “The generosity of our partners and supporters enables us to raise these critical funds for blood cancer research, and we look forward to another decade of continued partnership to help find a cure.”

Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available, and individual tickets can be purchased for $150.00 per ticket at http://www.lymphoma.org/LoveTwinCities. For more information, please contact Taylor Zitay Kahn, Director of Distinguished Events, at (646) 465-9103 or tzitay(at)lymphoma(dot)org.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded nearly $60 million in lymphoma-specific research. For additional information on LRF’s research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.