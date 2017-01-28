TechWell Opens Speaker Submissions for STARCANADA

STARCANADA Speaker Submissions Open to Software Testers

TechWell Corporation, an industry leader in software development conferences and training, is looking for concurrent session speakers for STARCANADA. The STARCANADA conference is one of the most respected events on software testing and quality assurance and will be held October 15–20, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The submission process takes less than five minutes. Just provide a brief paragraph description of a proposed talk and some biographical information of experience in the field of software testing. Accepted speakers will receive complimentary conference registration (Wed-Thurs) to STARCANADA—​a $2,195 value.

Suggested session topics at STARCANADA include: agile testing, mobile testing, cloud testing, performance testing, test & QA, DevOps, continuous integration, test automation, test design, and test management. Explore last year’s concurrent sessions at STARCANADA 2016 to gain insight on previously selected sessions.

Proposal descriptions should be around two hundred words. The best descriptions are typically split into two parts. In the first, identify a challenge, problem, or situation being presented. In the second, describe a recommended approach to address the challenge or solve the problem and what the conference attendees will learn from the talk. Visit the STARCANADA speaker tips page for additional information on the submission process.

Submit a talk before the deadline—February 26, 2017.

To learn more about the upcoming STARCANADA conference, please visit https://starcanada.techwell.com.

About TechWell Corporation:

Techwell—​through its conferences, training, consulting, community websites, and online resources—​helps people and organizations develop and deliver great software. For more information, visit http://www.techwell.com.