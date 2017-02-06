Legaltech will be held at the Hilton Midtown Attendees can visit the Conversational booth (#220) to enter the tablet and gift card giveaways, find information on virtual receptionist and virtual assistant services, and view special promotions.

Conversational’s executive team will be attending Legaltech 2017, a yearly trade show event that brings more than 10,000 attendees, 200 speakers, 10 tracks of education, and more than 88% of AMLAW 100 - American Lawyer’s list of the nation’s 100 top-grossing law firms. Conversational, a well known virtual receptionist and virtual assistant provider, will be giving away 5 new tablets as well as gift cards at the trade show event.

Conversational has participated in the Legaltech trade show event in years past, and the overwhelming positive response from the show’s attendees encouraged them to make the trek to New York City once again for Legaltech 2017.

The company considers itself a natural fit for the Legaltech trade show because much of its’ client base is made up of attorneys who run a small or solo law firm.

Conversational’s Marketing Director, Debra Carpenter, shares why the company is looking forward to Legaltech this year:

“Legaltech gives Conversational an awesome opportunity to directly showcase the way our virtual receptionist and virtual assistant services can benefit an attorney. From answering phone calls and taking messages to scheduling appointments and accepting collect calls on their behalf, our suite of virtual administrative services are exactly what many of the attendees at Legaltech are looking for. This event presents a wonderful chance for Conversational to educate attendees on a service that can save time and make running a law firm a much more efficient process.”

In addition to offering helpful information about its virtual receptionist and virtual assistant services, Conversational plans to give away a host of prizes to attendees who enter their drawing at their booth.

Conversational’s CEO, Tanya Lamont, provides some additional details on the giveaways:

“Five tablets, as well as several gift cards, will be given away on February 2nd at 3:00pm EST. Entrants do not need to be present for the drawing. To enter to win, attendees will simply need to stop by the Conversational booth (#220) during any of the trade show dates (January 31 through February 2) and drop their business card into a drawing bowl. Winners will be announced and notified via phone or email after the drawing on February 2.”

From January 31 through February 2, attendees can visit the Conversational booth (#220) at Legaltech to enter the tablet and gift card giveaways, find information on virtual receptionist and virtual assistant services, and view some special promotions for show attendees. Please email admin(at)conversational(dot)com with any questions about this event.