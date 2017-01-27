1st Prize by Tucker Reiland: The Forest Retreats, For Now... Urbanization: What are the pros and cons? Who are the winners and losers?

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces the winners of its annual International Student Photography Contest. The topic was Cities and Urbanization. What are the pros and cons and who are the winners and losers?

See the three winning photos here: http://www.carnegiecouncil.org/news/announcements/431

FIRST PRIZE

Tucker Reiland

Undergraduate, University of San Francisco, USA

The Forest Retreats, For Now... (photo of Hong Kong)

JOINT SECOND PRIZE

Felix Hohne

High school, St George's School, Canada

"City in Motion" (photo of Shanghai)

Madalina Paunica

Undergraduate, The National University of Arts, Bucharest, Romania

"Temporary Home" (photo of Bucharest)

Many thanks to all who took part. The contest was conducted on the Council's online Global Ethics Network, a community platform for exploring the role of ethics in international affairs. New members welcome; everyone is free to join this international conversation. Go to http://www.globalethicsnet.org.

ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. For more information, go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.