Urbanization: What are the pros and cons? Who are the winners and losers?
(PRWEB) January 27, 2017
Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces the winners of its annual International Student Photography Contest. The topic was Cities and Urbanization. What are the pros and cons and who are the winners and losers?
See the three winning photos here: http://www.carnegiecouncil.org/news/announcements/431
FIRST PRIZE
Tucker Reiland
Undergraduate, University of San Francisco, USA
The Forest Retreats, For Now... (photo of Hong Kong)
JOINT SECOND PRIZE
Felix Hohne
High school, St George's School, Canada
"City in Motion" (photo of Shanghai)
Madalina Paunica
Undergraduate, The National University of Arts, Bucharest, Romania
"Temporary Home" (photo of Bucharest)
Many thanks to all who took part. The contest was conducted on the Council's online Global Ethics Network, a community platform for exploring the role of ethics in international affairs. New members welcome; everyone is free to join this international conversation. Go to http://www.globalethicsnet.org.
ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL
Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. For more information, go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.