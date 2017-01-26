SPT "We are thrilled to have such an accomplished member of the pharma community and someone who has been here from the start" - Michael J. Hennessy Jr

Specialty Pharmacy Times®, the specialty pharmacy industry’s leading journal and the most read publication among specialty pharmacists and pharmacy professionals, has expanded the role of Editor-in-Chief Dan Steiber, R.Ph., to include the responsibilities of executive vice president. In his expanded role, Steiber will focus on building and developing the Specialty Pharmacy Strategic Solutions business, announced Michael J. Hennessy, Jr., president of Specialty Pharmacy Times®

In making the announcement, Michael J. Hennessy, Jr., said, “We are thrilled to have such an accomplished member of the pharma community and someone who has been here from the start. Dan brings 40 years’ worth of top-level industry experience to Specialty Pharmacy Times®, and he will continue to be a tremendous asset to the brand. We hope all of our pharma readers continue to find his insights enlightening and help to move the pharma community forward.”

With his over 40 years of experience, Steiber has served as a practicing pharmacist, pharmaceutical buyer, store manager, clinical services director and pharmacy marketing leader. He has also gained valuable insights in business development, sales and retail marketing from his time as general manager of ICS, a premier third-party logistics organization with $400 million+ in revenues and 250+ associates in his chain of command; executive vice president for the AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group; and pharma sales representative with Eli Lilly. Steiber also founded D2 Pharma Consulting LLC and is responsible for launching over 80 organizations and hundreds of prescription and specialty products.

Steiber added, “The pharmaceuticals industry continues to evolve toward specialty, which is why we leveraged the 100+ year heritage of Pharmacy Times® to create Specialty Pharmacy Times® 7 years ago. We have been assisting the pharma community in communicating the value proposition of their products, and moving forward, we will take an even more active role through the development of marketing resources to assist pharma through advisory boards, launch planning, special events, sales training and many other core competencies offered by the MJH family of companies.”

In addition to his contributions to the pharma industry, Steiber is known for authoring dozens of articles on specialty pharmacy and writing a book and a white paper on the topic of building and managing specialty pharmacy solutions.

