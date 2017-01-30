"Billy Sims BBQ is excited to open near the University's stadium where Billy Sims made history and won the Heisman Trophy," said Billy Sims BBQ CEO Jeff Jackson.

Tulsa-based fast casual BBQ franchise Billy Sims BBQ is continuing rapid expansion across central Oklahoma with its newest opening January 20, in Norman, OK by 7-year Billy Sims franchisee veteran and businessman, Trent Crow. The restaurant is located at Crimson Center 2627 N. Classen Blvd. Suite 104 Norman, OK 73071, the busting east side of University of Oklahoma’s home town and next to Slim Chickens.

The grand opening will be held Feb. 3-4, with appearances by Billy Sims BBQ co-founder, and former Detroit Lions and Heisman Trophy winner on Feb. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appearing with Billy Sims on Feb. 4, will be his former team mates from the Detroit Lions Thomas Lott, Victor Hicks and Joe Washington.

Crow, along with his wife, Nancy, currently owns and operates three other Billy Sims BBQ units throughout Oklahoma – one in Owasso near Tulsa, one in Midwest City near the Tinker Air Force Base and one in Moore, off the Oklahoma City’s northwest expressway.

A former Marketing Manager for Walmart, Crow helped to get Billy Sims BBQ sauce in 145 Walmart stores, where it quickly became the second-best selling BBQ sauce in Walmart stores across the state. After this introduction to the brand and upon retirement, Crow decided to explore business opportunities with the award-winning franchise.

“We love the quality of life as franchisees as well as creating jobs in our community, but we very specifically chose Billy Sims BBQ,” says Crow. “We were attracted to the highly structured-operations, great food and competitive pricing. Billy Sims’ name may get guests in the door, but the delicious barbeque keeps them coming back.”

The Crows chose Norman for their newest venture due to both its rapid commercial and residential development growth as well as its close proximity to UOK’s Gaylord Stadium, where football legend and Billy Sims BBQ’s co-founder, Billy Sims, made his name in the 1970’s.

“Trent and Nancy are among our most loyal and successful franchisees,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims BBQ. “Despite being Billy Sims BBQ’s smallest location, their Midwest City unit, which was a 90-day Quiznos conversion, boasts one of the largest revenues in our entire franchise system. I have zero doubt their Norman site selection will prove to be a smart move.”

The Norman restaurant is of the brand’s newest prototype design, featuring updated color schemes and sleek design elements, a digital menu board digital and an outdoor seating patio.

Named a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 2016 and 2015 by Franchise Business Review and a Future 50 fastest-growing small chain restaurant in 2015 by Restaurant Business, Billy Sims BBQ is consistently ranked highly by franchisees for its leadership, training and operations support, financial performance and general satisfaction.

About Billy Sims Barbecue

Celebrating its 12th year, Billy Sims Barbecue is 50+-unit, Tulsa-based fast casual concept serving premium BBQ smoked daily in-house with traditional sides. Founded by 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims, and co-founder and CEO Jeff Jackson, Billy Sims BBQ is a unique franchise concept that is experiencing growth. As one of the top-rated celebrity and athlete-owned restaurants, Billy Sims Barbecue has an extensive menu of nine meats that are smoked daily in-house along with traditional sides like potato salad, smoked baked potatoes, smoked corn, coleslaw and entree size salads. Consistently rated one of the Best BBQ Restaurants in Oklahoma, Billy Sims Barbecue opened 11 restaurants in 2014 along with two non-traditional units inside sports stadiums, four units in 2015 and have plans to open eight in 2016. Operating five states, Billy Sims Barbecue is actively seeking franchisees for single and multi-unit developments throughout the country.

For more information, visit: http://www.billysimsbbq.com or http://www.facebook.com/billysimsbbq.