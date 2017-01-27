Buying Super Bowl Tickets is a major investment, and our analytics dashboard in the most comprehensive way to track movement in the market on a daily basis, in every price category.

TicketIQ, the leading event ticket search engine and app, announced today that it has launched a Super Bowl data analytics platform for ticket buyers interested in tracking the market for Super Bowl tickets and calculating costs of attending the game. For the 2017 Super Bowl, TicketIQ’s analytics platform will present detailed zone-level statistics as well as real-time travel and hotel data from Priceline.com. In addition to real-time data on the 2017 game in Houston, the dashboard contains seven years of daily historical for every Super Bowl, including average listing price, ‘get-in’ price as well as quantity.

Since launching in 2009, TicketIQ has built the most comprehensive set of NFL inventory in the market that includes over 90% of the secondary market from all major sources, including the NFL Ticket Exchange and SeatSmart. For the Super Bowl, TicketIQ is also working directly with selected sellers to make available a low priced guarantee on approximately 25% of Super Bowl tickets.

“Buying Super Bowl Tickets is a major investment, and our analytics dashboard in the most comprehensive way to track movement in the market on a daily basis, in every price category,” said TicketIQ CEO and Founder, Jesse Lawrence.

During Super Bowl week in Houston, three-time Super Bowl champ Daryl Moose Johnston will be interacting with Alexa on several national radio shows like Tiki and Tierney and Colin Cowherd to get the latest price information and trends, while also giving his own ‘color commentary’ on the ticket market as well as on the game itself.

Over the last seven years, TicketIQ has established itself as the leader in analyzing the event ticket market, and regularly contributes data to publications like CNBC, Forbes, CNNMoney and HuffingtonPost. For the record-breaking 2016 Cubs-Indians World Series, TicketIQ data was used in over 500 articles on sites as broad-ranging as Nasdaq.com, the Chicago Tribune, The Daily Beast and over 10 team-specific publications. After the Super Bowl, TicketIQ will continue to make available seasonal data sets for all major leagues and events, including a 7-year MLS Secondary market data set that will be released ahead of the 2017 Season.

TicketIQ also uses their market analytics to help teams and other rights holders sell tickets directly to fans. Over the last five years, the company has worked with over 50 teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, NYCFC, the Philadelphia Union, the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings to help them price and market inventory directly to fans.

About TicketIQ

TicketIQ is headquartered in New York City with development and customer service offices in San Antonio, Texas. TicketIQ’s mission is to create transparency across all major secondary and primary supply sources, including Ticketmaster, Telecharge and others. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Contour Venture Partners, an early investor in Ticketfly, and Stonhenge Growth Equity, a leading investor in New York State companies like SpinCar. TicketIQ was originally founded as TiqIQ 2009 as a platform to connect teams directly to fans in earned media channels. In October 2016, the company acquired San Antonio-based SeatSmart and rebranded as TicketIQ. SeatSmart was founded by Brett and Jerome Cohen and Aaron Pearson, a team with 60 years of combined ticket market experience.