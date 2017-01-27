From breeding to customer service, PanAmerican Seed is focused on providing reliable, consistent and creative products.

DMG Productions is proud to announce that it will feature PanAmerican Seed in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed TV series, American Farmer, airing third quarter 2017 on RFD-TV. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:00aET on RFD-TV. Check your local listings for more info.

As the world’s leading breeder and producer of F1 and open-pollinated flower and vegetable seed, PanAmerican Seed markets its products to both wholesale and retail distributors around the globe. The company continually strives to solve grower production and sales issues with high-quality products whose benefits are carried all the way to the consumer level.

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at PanAmerican Seed, gaining insight about the research involved in introducing new products to ensure they meet the demands of the market. The show will also shed light on what makes PanAmerican Seed a leading breeder.

“PanAmerican Seed is excited to share our story and the groundbreaking efforts made to breed and produce hybrid and open-pollinated flower seeds,” said Claire Josephson, PanAmerican Seed Marketing Manager. “Through American Farmer, we will be able to bring light to our HandPicked Vegetables, a high-quality group of vegetables and herbs especially for those who supply fresh market farms and hobby farm gardeners.”

“From breeding to customer service, PanAmerican Seed is focused on providing reliable, consistent and creative products,” said Jennifer Tierney, Producer for American Farmer. “Growers and distributors worldwide rely on PanAmerican Seed for the newest and best seed products in the industry. We look forward to enlightening audiences on the amazing things they’re doing.”

About PanAmerican Seed:

For over 60 years – from breeding to customer service – reliability, consistency and creativity have been the company’s primary goals. Every product introduction is carefully researched to ensure it meets the demands of the market. Growers and distributors worldwide rely on PanAmerican Seed for the newest and best seed products in the industry.

Just a few notable innovations developed by PanAmerican Seed include a series of “firsts” for seed ornamentals – Divine New Guinea Impatiens, Serena Angelonia and Wave® Spreading Petunias, plus the first F1 hybrid seed impatiens with the Super Elfin series.

For more information, visit http://www.panamseed.com

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:00am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or contact Jennifer Tierney at (866) 496-4065 or via email at: Jennifer(at)AmericanFarmerTV(dot)com.