Career Partners International Names Ray Smith Director of Marketing

Career Partners International, one of the largest career management consultancies worldwide, is proud to announce and welcome Ray Smith as the company’s Director of Marketing. Ray has a unique set of capabilities that match CPI’s marketing needs and his experience in brand building will serve our organization well.

Career Partners International, one of the largest career management consultancies worldwide, is proud to announce and welcome Ray Smith as the company’s Director of Marketing. Smith will be responsible for the CPI brand experience and communicating the value of its 73 Partners doing business in 43 countries with 270 locations. Along with supporting the needs of existing Partners, Smith will also be collaborating with senior leadership on engagement of new Partners and client companies.

He joins the CPI family of brands from Perfectly One Marketing, LLC, his own marketing consultancy, where he provided both strategic and hands-on marketing and sales expertise to startups, franchisees, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and turnarounds. He brings a wide range of successful industry experience including Talent Management, Hospitality, Food Service, Wine/Spirits, Home Remodeling, Heavy Construction, Technology, Insurance, Health/Wellness, Healthcare, Medical Services and Senior Living.

Smith also comes to Career Partners International with 10+ years of Director/Vice President leadership experience in marketing and sales for the Commercial Print, Food Service, Warehousing, Transportation and Logistics fields. He has served on the Board for the American Marketing Association as their Vice President of Communication and Sponsorship, earning the “Outstanding Board Member of the Year” award.

Smith comments, “I am honored and excited to leverage my experience in serving and growing a worldwide family of brands who, for 30 years, has lived the values of integrity, transparency and servant leadership so much in demand by customers today. We look forward to increasing our momentum moving forward.”

Doug Matthews, President and CEO of Career Partners International says, “Ray has a unique set of capabilities that match CPI’s marketing needs and his experience in brand building will serve our organization well. He has already made significant contributions to enhance our brand equity.”

He resides in Columbus, Ohio, USA, but can be reached at 1.800.686.5999 or his worldwide professional network on LinkedIn.

About Career Partners International

Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is one of the largest talent management consultancies in the world. With more than 270 offices in 47 countries, Career Partners International provides talent management, executive coaching, career management, and career transition services to clients worldwide.