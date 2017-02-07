Info Cubic Launches Fresh New Logo and Redesigned Website

Info Cubic LLC, a leading employment screening company, is ushering in the New Year with a fresh new logo and an upgraded website.

“When we embarked on this project we wanted to highlight what makes Info Cubic so special. We’re competitive on pricing, products and turnaround time with anyone else in the background screening industry,” said Jason Rennie, SVP of Sales and Marketing with Info Cubic. “What truly makes us stand out is our people and how we deliver our products and services. Simon Sinek coined the phrase ‘Employees must love your company before the customers ever will’ and nowhere in the industry is that more true than here at Info Cubic.”

The new website features:



Employee profiles so you can get to know us better.

Case Studies so you can see how we’ve helped companies similar to yours.

Product and International Screening Data Sheets to keep you well informed.

Resource library with helpful tips and downloads.

Compliance Corner to help you stay informed and engaged with important background screening and drug testing topics.

“While our outward appearance might be changing, Info Cubic is the same organization that our clients have come to know and appreciate,” said Justin Den, CEO of Info Cubic. “Our new website celebrates what makes Info Cubic such a special organization: our clients, our employees and our partners. After all, it is the people that make Info Cubic something beyond your average screening company. We pride ourselves on providing the best care and support to every client, every candidate and every screen we fulfill.”

We hope you’ll come visit our new website to get to know us a little better and then give us a call! We’d love to chat with you about what Info Cubic can do to help you be successful in 2017.

About Info Cubic

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Info Cubic LLC is a leading provider of employment screening and drug testing for organizations of any size and structure. Info Cubic prides itself on providing first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy and legal compliance expertise. Info Cubic is accredited through the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), ISO 9001:2008 certified and was named to the 2015 and 2016 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Visit http://www.infocubic.com or call (877) 360-INFO (4636) for additional information.