20th Annual 40 Under Forty Achievement Awards Call For Nominations

Don't wait! The deadline for submission is Friday, February 3, 2017.

The Network Journal, an award-winning business magazine offering vital trade and industry news for today’s African-American professionals, corporate executives and small-business owners, is currently seeking nominations for its prestigious 20th Annual 40 Under Forty Achievement Awards.

Honorees will be recognized for their contributions to the community at large and their success achieved in business or professional careers. They will be profiled in the SUMMER 2017 edition of the magazine, and will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 15, 2017, in New York City. The deadline for submission is Friday, February 3, 2017.

The awards are open to Black men and women who are under the age of 40 on the day of the event, and who are business owners or senior executives in the public, private or non-profit sectors. The Network Journal seeks applicants with a proven track record, as well as exceptional up-and-coming individuals, in a given field. The ideal candidate will be an accomplished professional or business owner with a commitment to excellence and dedication to his or her community.

The nomination package must include a cover page, a current biographical profile, résumé, two letters of recommendation and any other supporting documentation of the nominee's commitment to professional excellence and community involvement. The cover page must include the nominee's name, age, date of birth, address, telephone number(s), fax number, email address, place of employment, length of employment and current title. It should also include the nominator's name, address, telephone number(s), fax number, e-mail address, place of employment and current title.

Please visit http://www.tnj.com/40-under-forty/call-for-nominations to nominate someone. For more information, call 212-962-3791.

About The Network Journal

Founded in 1993, The Network Journal (TNJ, TNJ.com) is the premier quarterly magazine and online platform for Black professionals, corporate executives and small-business owners. TNJ is distributed nationwide, with a focus on the New York tri-state area, while its sister daily publication at TNJ.com reaches a global audience. TNJ and TNJ.com are dedicated to connecting, empowering and inspiring this market segment by providing news and commentary on issues that affect the growth of Black-owned businesses and the advancement of Black professionals in the workplace. These professionals are honored through two annual signature events: the 25 Influential Black Women in Business Luncheon (March); and the 40 Under Forty Achievement Awards Dinner (June). For more information, call (212) 962-3791 or visit the Web site at http://www.TNJ.com.