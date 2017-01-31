Javier Molina's photography covers a spectrum of styles and thematic approaches. But he regularly returns to Landscape photography fascinated by the transient nature in which landscape affects the viewer - both reflecting and setting moods. With their strong emphasis on mood, colour and texture it is not surprising to hear Javier Molina citing music as a strong influence on his photography.

Molina's highly individual approach to artistic landscape photography uniquely amalgamates a range of influences. Whereas some images conjure up the intensity in colour and mood of expressionist paintings other pieces are a creative modern photographic response to landscapes by 19th century romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich. Describing his approach to photography Javier Molina quotes Alfred Stieglitz saying "It is not what I see, but how I see it."

Molina's online exhibition at Albumen Gallery responds to a growing international interest in the photographer's work.

Javier Molina has published two photography books - 'Gran Poder' and 'Imágenes Paceñas, Lugares y Persona'. For 'Imágenes Paceñas, Lugares y Persona' Molina collaborated with the Bolivian poet Jaime Sáenz, who contributed the text.

The exhibition opened on January 23rd runs until March 10th.

Artist signed fine art prints are available from Albumen Gallery