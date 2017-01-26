The Cannabis Impact: Opportunities, Issues and Challenges for Ohio

The Cannabis Impact: Opportunities, Issues and Challenges for Ohio

Sheraton Capitol Square

75 E State Street Columbus, Ohio 43215

Saturday, February 4, 2017

8am-5pm

TDCANN Institute announces it will host the first in a series of public seminars that will examine the role and impact of cannabis on the local, state, national and international stage. The seminar will be held on February 4, 2017 at The Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capital Square, Columbus.

This event will:



Examine key aspects of the Cannabis industry,

Emphasize the importance of education and review the current state of science and research.

Identify the risks and benefits for the patient, business person and governmental officials

Microdosing with Cannabis Oils and the patient outcomes

Check in is 8 am. The seminar will begin at 9 am with continental breakfast and lunch included.

Experts presenting:

Dr. Debra Kimless, an anesthesiologist and an international recognized expert in science and cannabis will be the keynote speaker. Don E. Wirtshafter, Esq.(Director of the Cannabis Museum), Rhory Gould (Dispensary owner), Lynn Watchman (former Ohio policy maker), Irv Rosenfeld (patient expert), Tim Johnson (retired law enforcement), and Heather Manus (international Cannabis Educator).

About TDCANN Institute:

Founded in 2014, TDCANN Institute focuses on various levels of professionals’ education and development related to the cannabis arena. Our mission is to provide excellence in education for various stakeholders in order to ensure a level of competency and knowledge in policy, regulation, licensing and treatment of medicinal cannabis. TDCANN Institute offers a comprehensive curriculum as to the efficacy of cannabis and cannabis policies that are evidence-based from research and patient outcomes. The Institute offers services in industry consulting, policy advising, and training and education through seminars and conferences.

Media Contact:

Theresa Daniello

Phone (440) 591-8060

Contact us at theresa(at)tdcann(dot)com

