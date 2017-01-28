Scholarships Available for Women in Agriculture

The Florida Farm Bureau Federation is providing $2,000 in scholarships for women in farming to attend the Women’s Leadership Conference, March 2-4, 2017, in St. Augustine.

Eight $250 scholarships will be awarded to Farm Bureau members to attend the conference. Priority of scholarships will be given to first-time attendees of the conference and women who dually serve on their county Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

“We are excited to provide these scholarship opportunities to women across the state,” said Jason Davison, director of field services. “More and more women are involved in agriculture and small business and this conference will help empower them to be better communicators for their business and their community.”

Themed “On Par for Agriculture,” the Women’s Leadership Conference will be held at the World Golf Village Renaissance in St. Augustine. Registration for the conference is $100 per individual plus lodging. The deadline to receive a discounted lodging rate is Jan. 30.

To apply for a scholarship, visit https://floridafarmbureau.formstack.com/forms/wlcs17. The application deadline is Feb. 10. For additional information, contact your local County Farm Bureau.

Florida Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 145,000 member-families. We serve to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.

