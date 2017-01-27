VMS Software Logo “Alpha customers ... are delighted that they can license VSI OpenVMS now, on their Alpha hardware, and upgrade later to VSI OpenVMS on modern x86 hardware, without having to purchase new licenses ...” said Wayne Beeson

VMS Software, Inc. (VSI) today announced the immediate availability of the production release of VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L1 for the Alpha hardware platform, including Alphas running on x86-based emulators. This OpenVMS Alpha version is based on, and inherits the benefits of, the latest version of VSI OpenVMS Integrity V8.4-2L1, released in September 2016.

“This release of OpenVMS for Alpha directly addresses user pleas for an upgrade path for the aging Alpha hardware,” said Duane P. Harris, CEO of VMS Software. “We specifically designed this release as a bridge, to enable Alpha users to more easily upgrade to modern x86-based servers, when VSI completes its port of OpenVMS to that mainstream hardware platform.”

VSI OpenVMS Alpha features a greatly simplified licensing model. Rather than sell licenses and support separately, VSI OpenVMS Alpha is offered as a bundle, comprised of both the license and support. The bundle will be sold in annual increments, which determines the term of support, not the term of the license. Unlike a subscription, the Alpha bundle includes a perpetual license, along with rights to new versions during the term of the bundle.

“Alpha customers who have sent us requests for quotes are delighted that they can license VSI OpenVMS now, on their Alpha hardware, and upgrade later to VSI OpenVMS on modern x86 hardware, without having to purchase new licenses for x86,” said Wayne Beeson, Dir. of Business Development.

VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L1 includes a select group of VSI OpenVMS Alpha layered products and Open Source applications, with more layered products slated for introduction in the coming weeks.

Customers interested in purchasing VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L1 can email sales[at]vmssoftware[dot]com or call (978) 451-0110. Release notes and specifications will be published on the VSI website shortly: http://vmssoftware.com/products.html

