SQM's 2016 Contact Center Best Practice Awards

These awards acknowledge organizations that have demonstrated best practices that have improved or helped maintain high first call resolution, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction performance. Both SQM clients and non-SQM clients submitted stories for our 2016 Contact Center Best Practice Awards. These prestigious contact center industry awards will be presented at SQM’s Customer Experience Conference, held at Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, British Columbia, May 2nd – 4th, 2017.

SQM is proud to honor the following Contact Center Best Practice Award Winners:

● Omni-Channel - BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

● Web Self-Service Channel - FedEx Express Canada

● Quality Assurance - Prime Therapeutics

● Desktop Application(s) - Comcast Cable

● CSR Recognition Program - Canadian Tire Financial Services

● Career Development Program - UPMC Health Plan

● Call Handling - VSP Vision Care

● Escalation CSR Support - Capital One

● Performance Management System - Scotia iTRADE

● CSR Coaching Program - Nationstar Mortgage

● CSR Training Program - BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont

● CSR Hiring Process - Accenture Business Services for Utilities Inc.

● Standard Operating Practices - Genworth & PerformRx

● Continuous Improvement Process - Millennium1 Solutions

Full Listing of SQM’s 2016 Contact Center Industry Award Winners

SQM Group would like to congratulate all award-winning organizations on their achievements!

About SQM Group

Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group is a leading North American customer experience research firm for measuring and benchmarking customer’s experience using contact channels. SQM conducts accurate, reliable and actionable post-contact surveys for contact channels (e.g., call center, email, chat, IVR self-service and web self-service) and is recognized as the contact center industry Voice of the Customer (VoC) gold standard expert for measuring contact channel customer experience. In addition, SQM offers consulting services to help clients design and execute an enterprise wide customer experience strategy. In addition, we award organizations that have demonstrated world class or significant improvement in their contact channel FCR and OCR performance.