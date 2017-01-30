'This highly readable book gives an excellent summary of the forces of digital and organizational disruption, and challenges management to get out of a state of denial and get ready with survival strategies.' — Alex Cruz, Chairman and CEO, British Airways

LID Publishing (http://lidpublishing.com/) is proud to announce the official U.S. release of David Guillebaud’s timely book, Disruption Denial: How Companies Are Ignoring What Is Staring Them in the Face. Given the current global political climate, it is quite clear that disruptive forces are already fundamentally changing the traditional landscape of business, and that this process is sure to accelerate rapidly. Unfortunately, businesses all too often fall prey to widespread apathy, paralysis, and confusion when faced with such disruptors, both established and new, digital and organizational. Why? Because denial is the natural default response, given how executives' brains function and how they are trained.

In Disruption Denial, Guillebaud examines why companies feel paralyzed in the headlights of onrushing disruption. By providing comprehensive analysis and understanding of this counterproductive tendency towards denial, Guillebaud is able to guide executives to a new perspective on how to face disruption, accept reality, and take corrective action.

During a time of rapid change, Guillebaud’s message is critical. As Stephen Warrington points out in the foreword to this groundbreaking book: “It is for those on whom the lion’s share of our economy and prosperity depends; those who lead, or aspire to lead, the organizations, large and small, that provide most of our products and services, and employ most of our people. Many of these organizations are at risk of becoming moribund.”

Disruption Denial is available in both hardcover and Kindle format via Amazon US: http://amzn.to/2k8aRu2

Advance Praise for Disruption Denial:

“This highly readable book gives an excellent summary of the forces of digital and organizational disruption, and challenges management to get out of a state of denial and get ready with survival strategies.”

— Alex Cruz, Chairman and CEO, British Airways

“Far from being preachy or patronizing, Guillebaud speaks directly to the reader, using many real-world and recognizable examples to illustrate his points. If you only have time to read one book on management this year, choose this one.”

— Christopher (Rusty) Tunnard, Professor of International Business, The Fletcher School, Tufts University

About the Author:

David Guillebaud is a senior advisor to CEOs and top management teams on strategy and transformation issues, especially on digital disruption. He challenges executive teams to seriously address the scope, scale, reach, and pace of disruptive change, particularly from digital technologies. David’s rich mix of business experience gives him empathy with the predicament in which large, established enterprises find themselves. He is currently an Associate Partner at Elixirr Consultancy, and lives in France.