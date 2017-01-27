Psalm Hymns Recipient of Illumination Gold Metal Ancient prayers are testaments to acts of loving-kindness and God's odd silences. Singing the Psalms gives us historic insight to our faith, the faith which has been authorized and commissioned by the God of Faith.

Jenkins Group presented the Illumination GOLD medal in Education on January 18, 2017 to the book: Psalm Hymns: Dramatic, Contemplative, Singable, Recitable Psalms! by author L.L. Larkins (ISBN 13: 9780997162530). The Education award becomes the bookend for Littleton Colorado boutique publisher, Capture Books, during its first operating year. In March, 2016, the initial top honor was awarded by NABE, to Pinnacle Memoir, Mister B: Living with a 98-Year-Old Rocket Scientist (ISBN 13: 978-0997162561), also a Capture Books title. The memoir does for a centurion space engineer what story, Hidden Figures, does for three NASA women.

L.L.Larkins, the recipient of the Gold, has adapted the first three books of five Davidic Psalms in the Psalms Hymns to the rhythmic hymns of the Christian Faith for personal and communal reflection, poetic recitation, and memory work. Larkins’ Psalm Hymns is a handy tool for educators and performance coaches. It is available to bookstores and libraries through Baker & Taylor and Ingram.

Illumination awards are designed to honor and bring increased recognition to the year’s best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview. (Capture Books, http://www.CaptureMeBooks.com at the 4th Annual Illumination Book Awards.

Author of the lyrical volume, Larkins, reported the honor to followers, saying “Ancient prayers are testaments to the Lord's acts of loving-kindness and His odd silences. Singing the Psalms gives us historic insight to our faith, the faith which has been authorized and commissioned by the God of our Faith.”

Inside the front cover, a Capture Books offers its own contest for soloists, bands, ensembles, choirs during 2017-2018 for interpreting any of the lyrical Psalm-Hymns in any style. Additionally, a school curriculum outline is included for college professors, conductors and homeschool music or drama directors, making the educational aspect of the Psalm Hymns accessible.

The 2017 Illumination medals went to books from a wide geographic range of 26 U.S. states, two Canadian provinces, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, and to publishers of all sizes.

Who is singing the Psalms as a regular practice of faith these days? Religious studies professor and archaeologist Robert R. Cargill states, “The Bible shows us how human beings adapted to the challenges around them in the past and should provide inspiration for us as we continue to face many of these same challenges.”

Another of Capture Books’ authors, Lynn Byk received top honor as the NABE 2016 Winter Achievement Winner of the Pinnacle Awards for her hardcover book: MISTER B: LIVING WITH A 98-YEAR-OLD ROCKET SCIENTIST, ISBN: 978-0997162561. “We are choosing passionate authors with great editors,” says Managing Partner, Laura Bartnick.“What the story, Hidden Figures, does for three brilliant NASA women of color, Mister B does for a hidden elderly aerospace scientist.”

A Kirkus heralded read, and “A wonderful book, brimming with humor and spirituality. The characters are lovingly drawn and Byk provides her readers with a day-by-day recounting of how her life intersects with the indefatigable Mister B, whose memory seems almost photographic even at the age of 98! The book is enlivened by photographs from early-to-middle twentieth century America. A very worthwhile multi-generational read.” -Jan Kalichi

To learn more about Capture Books, go to: http://www.CaptureMeBooks.com

