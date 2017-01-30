IT Consulting Firm Finds Security in the Cloud

We believe in having first-hand, intimate knowledge of the technology that matters to our clients

Following a successful migration, IT consulting firm Kraft Kennedy has adopted NetDocuments’ native cloud-based DMS platform. All reports, designs, presentations, and emails were securely transferred to the web-based repository and are now accessible to Kraft Kennedy’s dispersed and mobile team.

Kraft Kennedy, which specializes in legal technology, has been implementing and training firms on NetDocuments for nearly a decade and became a channel partner in 2015.

“We believe in having first-hand, intimate knowledge of the technology that matters to our clients,” said Founder Michael Kraft. “We combine that with a problem-solving sensibility—that is unique to us—to arrive at a custom solution on each project.”

Kraft Kennedy was among the first to use Extend-a-Name (now known as Worldox) shortly after its founding in 1988. It then implemented SoftSolutions, followed a few years later by PC Docs (which later became Hummingbird DM and is currently OpenText eDOCS). Several years after that, well before the term “Matter Centricity” became ubiquitous, Kraft Kennedy converted its systems to iManage. Based on the belief that first-hand knowledge is crucial for an advisor to law firms, Kraft Kennedy has used the latest in legal technology for our own work for almost 30 years.

Over years of trying various products in anticipation of our clients’ needs, Kraft Kennedy has gained a singular level of insight into these products. With this recent move to NetDocuments, Kraft Kennedy drew on the expertise of its Enterprise Content Management group, led by Brian Podolsky, to implement a secure system that can handle large volumes of data behind an easy-to-use interface. The firm’s 90 users now rely exclusively on NetDocuments for information storage and sharing.

“It’s exciting to see the leading legal technology consulting firms such as Kraft Kennedy not only embrace the NetDocuments cloud-based platform through training and certification, but also roll it out internally,” Steve Moulton, Partner Program Manager at NetDocuments, commented. “Now with multiple migrations from on-premises DMS technology to NetDocuments completed, Kraft Kennedy is in a position to assist firms as the next DMS transition enters the ‘early majority’ phase of native cloud adoption.”

About Kraft Kennedy

Since its inception in 1988, Kraft Kennedy has been a trusted consulting partner to law firms worldwide. Clients range from some of the largest organizations in the world to small boutique firms to corporate legal departments. Kraft Kennedy combines an understanding of the unique manner in which law firms operate, a deep knowledge of technology, and an approach to problem-solving and design that is not limited by the capabilities of a particular vendor or technology.

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, NetDocuments cloud-based service has given law firms of all sizes the ability to reduce costs and increase security, mobility, and disaster recovery to documents and emails from anywhere and on any device. With offices and fully redundant datacenters in the US and UK, NetDocuments services some of the largest and most prestigious global law firms, and with anytime, anywhere access, firms are able to increase productivity and improve the client experience through technology. For more information about the company, go to http://www.netdocuments.com.