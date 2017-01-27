Jerry Stritzke, REI CEO Conscious Capitalism's purpose is to elevate humanity through business.

Jerry Stritzke, chief executive officer and president of REI, will be a keynote speaker at Conscious Capitalism 2017. The ninth annual conference—promoting business as force for good to elevate humanity-—will be held in Philadelphia, April 18-20.

Conscious Capitalism 2017 is a three-day event designed for CEOs and their executive leadership teams, entrepreneurs, the consultants and coaches who support them, and anyone interested in learning more about Conscious Capitalism. In addition to riveting keynotes, the conference will feature more than thirty 75-minute practicums delivering practical tools and best-practices to help attendees apply Conscious Capitalism principles to everyday decisions.

REI, the specialty outdoor co-op, was founded in 1938 to help people get outside. More than 78 years later, the co-op continues to focus on creating access to the outdoors, while enhancing outdoor experiences and the processes of designing, manufacturing and distributing quality, affordable gear. REI, the nation’s largest consumer co-op with more than 16 million members, connects people to the outdoors through its 147 stores in 36 states, and its outdoor classes and adventure travel programs. REI’s co-op model means that more than 70 percent of its profits go back to the outdoor community through member dividends, employee programs and nonprofit investments. Stritzke’s keynote will focus on REI’s philosophy of stewardship and why the co-op closed its stores on Black Friday to encourage millions of people to #OptOutside.

Over the years, Conscious Capitalism conference keynotes have inspired thousands of attendees to start or evolve heroic examples of free enterprise. Previous speakers include: Tom Gardner, co-chairman and CEO, The Motley Fool; Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of KIND; Melissa Reiff, CEO of The Container Store; Eric Ryan, founder of method; Dov Seidman, CEO of LRN; Simon Sinek, best-selling author of “Start with Why.”

Conscious Capitalism 2017 will be held at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, April 18-20. To register, please visit ConsciousCapitalism.org/cc2017. Early bird discount offered through January 31.

About Conscious Capitalism

Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business. The practice of Conscious Capitalism includes implementing the tenets of Higher Purpose, Stakeholder Orientation, Conscious Culture and Conscious Leadership. The organization produces transformational events, workshops, publications and academic research, and supports a growing network of Conscious Capitalism Chapters around the world which serve as communities of inquiry for business leaders, entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants and others interested in advancing the Conscious Capitalism movement. Founded in 2010, Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco.